Galaxy S22 Ultra and A13 are Samsung's best-sellers in North America – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: August 23rd, 2022 at 19:21 UTC+02:00

Amidst the economic slowdown and decreasing consumer confidence, smartphone shipments in North America throughout Q2 2022 dropped 6.4% on-year. Nevertheless, thanks to solid Galaxy S and low-end Galaxy A sales, Samsung managed to ship 4% more devices compared to Q2 2021.

The North American smartphone market recorded 35.4 million shipments in total in the second quarter of this year. Although Apple led the segment, Samsung was the second-largest smartphone vendor in North America in Q2. The company shipped 9 million smartphones (up from 8.7 million a year ago) and increased its market share from 23% to 26% over the course of 12 months. (via Canalys)

Motorola followed Samsung with a 9% market share, and the fourth and fifth places were captured by TCL (5%) and Google, respectively. The latter company held 2% of the market (up 1%) and shipped 0.8 million Pixel smartphones.

Once again, Apple’s smartphones captured the top half of the best-selling smartphone list for Q2 2022. The iPhone 13 was, by far, the most successful device, followed by the iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 12.

However, the 6th-most shipped smartphone in North America was the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And interestingly, the Galaxy A13 made the top-10 list ahead of the base Galaxy S22 model. The budget Galaxy A13 sat between the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra and captured the 8th spot. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S22 was the last smartphone on the list, outperformed by the iPhone 13 mini, the Galaxy A13, and the Moto G Power (2022).

Due to decreasing purchasing power in North America, the Galaxy A13 was surprisingly successful, as more prospective buyers within the $250-$600 price range turned to the low-end smartphone market for upgrades.

For the second half of 2022, market watchers forecast intensified competition across the North American continent, with vendors and network operators expected to launch aggressive promotions to help clear stocks.



