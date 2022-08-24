Canalys: Apple, Samsung Q2 shipments rose in North America despite declining market – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Yordan 23 August 2022

Smartphone market in North America is unlike any other region, and the latest report from Canalys reminded us of the stark difference in sales performance and brand representation.

The analysis firm revealed the total smartphone shipments in Q2 2022 declined 6%, but Apple and Samsung managed to increase shipments and market share. According to the report, every second smartphone, shipped in North America between April and June, is an iPhone.

The market managed returned to growth last year 2021 after a challenging 2020, but now several factors are turning the tide yet again. The high inflation, waning consumer confidence and overall economic slowdown is shrinking demand, said Runar Bjorhovde. Most top vendors managed to match their shipments from Q2 2021.

Apple managed to increase its shipments thanks to strong iPhone 13 performance, while Samsung saw success with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Interest in mid-rangers such as the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 was poorer than expected.

Analysts say that people usually purchasing a smartphone in the $250-$600 price range tend to go for a cheaper device, widening the gap between entry-level phones and flagships. Demand in the low end remains solid as the Galaxy A13, the new Moto G Power phones, and various carrier-branded solutions from Verizon and T-Mobile provide budget-friendly options.

Canalys also revealed all three iPhone 13 variants were among the Top 5 bestsellers in Q2 2022, along with the iPhone SE (2022) and the iPhone 12.

Predictions for the second half of the year are demand will keep decreasing, and companies will invest heavily in marketing to push their current inventory in bundles and other promotions rather than launch more and more new products.

