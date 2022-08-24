Billionaire Venture Capitalist John Doerr Regrets Not Backing Elon Musk's Tesla – Bloomberg

Ads

Anchored by Anna Edwards and Mark Cudmore, Bloomberg Markets Europe is a fast-paced hour of news and analysis, building towards the drama and excitement of the start of the cash trade across the continent.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark

Russia LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asia Buyer on Payment Issue

Three Arrows Liquidators Get Singapore Nod to Probe Crypto Fund

Zuckerberg Dismissed by FTC From Suit Over Meta VR Firm Takeover

Tesla, Nio Suspend EV Charging Services as China Power Cuts Bite

Alibaba-Backed Artist Agent Said to Open HK IPO Books Wednesday

China Stayed 24 Nautical Miles Away From Taiwan During Drills

Japan Easing Its Covid-Test Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

Australia Wants to Boost Indonesia FDI With Pension Fund Savings

Toll Brothers Home Orders Sink 60% as Rates Hit Luxury Buyers

Anne Heche Laid to Rest At Historic Hollywood Cemetery

Justin Lower Lost PGA Tour Card, LIV Might Help Get It Back

The UK’s Rental Market Crisis Has Been Years in the Making

Banning Russian Travelers Won’t Help Win the War in Ukraine

Is That Trump Photo Real? Free AI Tools Come With Risks

Good Luck Finding a Seat in That Fancy Airport Lounge

A ‘Tsunami of Shutoffs’: 20 Million US Homes Are Behind on Energy Bills

Elon Musk’s Many Korean Fans Have Built a $15 Billion Tesla Stake

Native Groups Seek to Repair Lands Damaged By Colonization

Abortion Funds Sue to Block Criminal Charges as Texas Ban Set to Take Effect

Former Louisville Cop Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charge in Breonna Taylor Case

Tropical Storm Ma-on Headed for Southeastern China

Drought Threatens China’s Harvest When World Can Least Afford It

For 2-Wheel Commuters in LA, ‘Bikepooling’ Brings Safety in Numbers

London’s Elizabeth Line to Finally Link Heathrow to the West End

Red Lights at Hong Kong Crosswalks Are Helping Phone Zombies Cross the Street

Three Arrows Liquidators Get Singapore Nod to Probe Crypto Fund

Rising Ether Prices Spark Liquidity Crisis at NFT Lender BendDAO

Crypto Lender Celsius Accuses Former Money Manager of Theft

Chairman of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins also discusses climate change and investing in sustainable solutions on “Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein.”

I should have invested in Elon Musk, Doerr says.



Venture capitalist John Doerr invested early in Google and Amazon, but passed on Tesla Inc. It’s one of his biggest regrets.

The billionaire chairman of Kleiner Perkins had the opportunity in 2007 to back “an ambitious, slightly crazy entrepreneur” named Elon Musk before he became the world’s richest man, but ultimately decided against it, as new car companies traditionally fail far more often than they succeed.

source