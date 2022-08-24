Anchored by Anna Edwards and Mark Cudmore, Bloomberg Markets Europe is a fast-paced hour of news and analysis, building towards the drama and excitement of the start of the cash trade across the continent.
Three Arrows Liquidators Get Singapore Nod to Probe Crypto Fund
Chairman of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins also discusses climate change and investing in sustainable solutions on “Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein.”
I should have invested in Elon Musk, Doerr says.
Claire Ballentine
Venture capitalist John Doerr invested early in Google and Amazon, but passed on Tesla Inc. It’s one of his biggest regrets.
The billionaire chairman of Kleiner Perkins had the opportunity in 2007 to back “an ambitious, slightly crazy entrepreneur” named Elon Musk before he became the world’s richest man, but ultimately decided against it, as new car companies traditionally fail far more often than they succeed.
Billionaire Venture Capitalist John Doerr Regrets Not Backing Elon Musk's Tesla – Bloomberg
