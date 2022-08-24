Disney Plus Day: Disneyland and Disney World offer early entry to subscribers – SFGATE

Ads

Disney+ users just got another perk added to their subscriptions: If you happen to be near Disneyland on Sep. 8 (or need a reason to be), get yourself in line for Disney+ Day. And by that, we mean get in line early: Subcribers of the streaming service who have valid admission and reservations will be able to enter Disneyland Resort (and, if you happen to be traveling to Orlando, Walt Disney World) 30 minutes before regular park opening.

It gets even better if you’re staying on one of the park’s properties, too: If you already have admission and a reservation for your entry and are a guest at the Grand Californian, Disneyland Hotel, or Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, you’ll be able to get in a full hour early. (You probably already used your Disney+ membership to save on your room reservation there).

Those perks mean you can get first (or almost-first) access to the ride of your choice before the rest of the masses do. That makes a too-early morning hustle to get to the park way, way more palatable.

There’s more for Disney+ holders, too: They’ll get free Disney PhotoPass photo Downloads — a.k.a. professionally captured pictures that are more living-room-wall-worthy than a blurry selfie. Visitors with that plus membership can download them from locations around the parks.

Other special events for the day include a movie screening at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, free to Disneyland Resort hotels guests; chalk art in the downtown district of the park, and, for “Cars” fans, photo ops featuring some of the most-loved characters.

If you’re a big Disney fan and are a Disney+ member already, book your tickets for Sep. 8 at Disneyland. Ready to get in on the action? Sign up for a Disney+ membership for your (easy) entry to this fun-filled day out.



