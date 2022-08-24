Amazon is likely having Prime Day 2 this October — here’s what you need to know – Yahoo News

Ads

Prime Day 2022, which took place mid-July, was officially Amazon’s biggest Prime Day to date. But if you missed your chance to save big on an Apple watch, a Roomba or any of Prime Day’s millions of other best-sellers on massive discount, Amazon’s rumored ‘second Prime Day’ could be your second chance.

Leaked documents that date back to June have suggested that Amazon would launch a ‘Prime Fall’ sale—now being dubbed ‘Prime Day Early Access’—this October in an attempt to replicate the success of the earlier 48-hour sales phenomenon. It was reported that in those documents, which were sent to retailers, Amazon was requesting Lightning Deals—those Prime Day-famous sales that come and go in a flash— for inclusion in a fourth-quarter sale.

Whispers indicate the shopping event will be familiar to this summer’s sale event in some ways. “I imagine it will be very similar to Prime Day in that it’s rumored to be another two-day event, and if the name ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ is true, it will likely be for Prime members only,” speculates Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to Yahoo Life.

But it’s also possible that Amazon will switch things up for its October sale, which inches closer to gift-giving season. “Given the change in seasons, there’s a good possibility it’ll focus on more holiday-centric items, so there may be a big push for basically an early Prime-member exclusive Black Friday-like event,” says Ramhold.

This second Prime Day is also thought to be a response to a 40-year-high inflation rate that’s been impacting the way people shop. Retailers are packed with excess inventory from Covid times, though, and they need to unload it. As the unprecedented success of Prime Day 2022 proved, if the prices are right, frugal consumers are willing to spend.

“Because consumers are going to be concerned about inflation, [Amazon] may believe that this is another year where stretching out the Black Friday season can only prove beneficial to them,” notes Ramhold. She points out that Amazon is also increasing fees for third-party sellers from October 15 through January 14, so sellers might be further incentivized to attract shoppers with extra discounts.

So what can you possibly expect from a second Prime Day event in October? Amazon hasn’t announced anything officially yet, but Ramhold offers up the following guidance:

If Prime Day 2022 from July is any indication, “we can expect a ton of offers and that can get overwhelming very quickly,” says Ramhold. She suggests keeping an eye on any upcoming deals you get wind of (we’ll be keeping track for you) and marking any that you’re interested in, either on Amazon.com or the Amazon app, as “watching.” Right before they go live, you’ll receive a notification so you can jump on them right away and add them to your cart before they sell out.

The Lightning Deals in particular will be coming in fast and furious, Ramhold says. So put anything that catches your eye into your cart, even if you have doubts. You’ll have 15 minutes to mull over the purchase before either committing, removing it or letting your cart expire.

As Yahoo Life reported back in July, major retailers set up mega sales to compete with Prime Day 2022, and Ramhold says it’s safe to expect the same thing for a second Prime Day this year. “There’s a good chance that [retailers like Walmart and Target] will have other notable discounts to compete with Amazon in October. They’re likely waiting for Amazon to confirm before they announce their own events,” she says.

“Understandably, Amazon likes to promote its own brands during these Prime events, and while the deals on things like Echo devices and Kindles certainly won’t be the only ones we see, Amazon brands may have the best deals overall,” Ramhold notes. It’s true: Amazon Devices like the Fire TV stick, Echo Dot and Echo Show were some of Prime Day 2022’s best-sellers, and historically some of the most popular products year after year.

Like July’s Prime Day, the fall Prime Day will likely be an event solely for Prime members, which means that unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, not everyone can take part. Plus, as Ramhold notes, it’s likely to have a heavy focus on Amazon brands and devices, whereas Black Friday and Cyber Monday will have a bigger selection of deals across a variety of products and brands.

If you don’t see enough of a discount on what you want at Amazon’s second Prime Day event, don’t settle or give in to pressure.“The Prime event won’t be the last chance to shop for the year,” Ramhold says. “Black Friday and Cyber Monday will both bring plenty of great deals, so if you’re unsure of something during the Prime event, hold off until the Black Friday sales begin.”

