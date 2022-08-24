First public betas for iOS 16, macOS Ventura arrive – Cult of Mac

Ads

By Ed Hardy • 11:07 am, July 11, 2022

Anyone who wants to can now install a beta of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 or tvOS 16. Until now, these have been reserved for developers.

Those who are interested should take care: these are still fairly early betas. They have bugs and are not recommended for devices that will be used daily.



Apple took the wraps off major upgrades for all its operating systems at its Worldwide Developers Conference in early June.

macOS Ventura includes better window management, enhanced system apps, new Continuity features and more.

iOS 16 brings new features the the Lock Screen, improvements in the Messages and Mail apps, and more.

For iPads with the M1 processor, the biggest change in iPadOS 16 is support for floating app windows and external displays. All iPads get other changes.

watchOS 9 includes significant enhancements for the Workout app, as well as some fun new watch faces and various other minor additions.

The first step in installing any of these betas is thinking carefully about whether you want to. These are early in the beta process and still contain many bugs. The full versions won’t be out until autumn because Apple gave itself months to complete work on these. And they need it.

A computer running the first public beta iOS 16, macOS Ventura, etc. is much less stable than one using iOS 15.X, macOS Monterey, etc., with frequent crashes. Third-party applications might or might not work properly.

Apple says it makes public beta versions available so everyone, not just developers, “can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.”

If you decide to go ahead, start by going to the Apple Beta Software Program. It’s free… though not for the faint of heart.

source