VIDEO REVIEW: Recapping Our First Two Voyages on Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship, The Disney Wish – WDW News Today

It’s been a little over one month since the inaugural sailing of the Disney Wish on July 14, 2022. The team here at WDWNT has taken two sailings onboard since then, and here we have rounded up our initial reviews for you.
You can check out Tom’s “Honest Review” of his first sailing on the Disney Wish, in which you can find both the good and the not-so-good of a new ship experiencing it’s first round of guests.
We gave a full tour and review of Worlds of Marvel restaurant and the current “Quantum Encounter” show featuring Ant-Man, The Wasp, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel. We also reviewed another rotational restaurant, 1923, which we likened to “if Carthay Circle and Brown Derby had a baby on the sea”. And we rounded out the last rotational dining option, Arendelle.
In a review following a second sailing, Eric and Tom discussed whether or not they were too quick to judge the new ship. You can check out the entire review below.
We took a look inside Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge and the uniquely branded souvenir cups you can purchase there. We also gave a in-depth look and full review of Hook’s Barbery.
We were part of a full guided tour of the Disney Wish, which we captured for you below.
Watch our full video tour of a Disney Wish stateroom below.
