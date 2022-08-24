Gurman: Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips still in the works, expect no redesign – 9to5Mac

Ads

August 7

José Adorno

Aug. 7th 2022

@joseadorno

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talks about Apple’s plans for the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips, as the company is still readying the launch of this product.



Gurman says Apple had been working on an M1 Pro version of the Mac mini, which was supposed to launch later last year or by the end of this year, which, from what he understands, “is now off the table” – which 9to5Mac sources corroborated with.

Instead, expect a Mac mini refresh to include both M2 and M2 Pro options. I also don’t believe the machine will be getting any major redesign in the near term.

9to5Mac already exclusively reported that Apple is developing two new versions of the Mac mini: one with the M2 chip and the other one with the M2 Pro.

Code-named J473, the new Mac mini will be powered by the M2 chip. The M2 Pro Max mini, on the other hand, is code-named J474 and will feature eight performance cores, and four efficient cores CPU.

9to5Mac sources also believe Apple has no plans to release a version with the M2 Max or Ultra chips for the Mac mini, which will likely be saved for the Mac Pro.

About the different M2 chips, Gurman thinks the Mac Studio could be a short-lived product since he doesn’t seem “purpose of having both a Mac Studio and Mac Pro,” since they can’t be very similar and appeal to the same niche of users.

Last but not least, as previously reported by Bloomberg, the publication is also expecting a new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro as soon as this fall – although these computers could be delayed for early next year.

Are you excited about the new M2 Mac mini? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Launched in 2005 as the first sub-$500 Mac — a key in attracting "switchers" from Windows PCs — the Mac mini (now $799 and up from the Apple Store) was most recently redesigned in late 2018.

