Introducing: "A sceptic's guide to crypto" – Financial Times

We know that investing in crypto is a popular topic with Money Clinic listeners, so we thought you might like to hear the first episode in the new season of the FT’s Tech Tonic podcast.A Sceptic’s Guide to Crypto asks whether crypto and its supporting technology – the blockchain – have a future following a market crash. In the first episode of this five-part series, FT columnist and host Jemima Kelly casts a sceptical eye on what led to the boom in digital assets and their subsequent collapse. She assesses the damage with the FT’s digital assets correspondent Scott Chipolina (whose voice you’ll recognise from Money Clinic’s last episode about crypto) and hears from big-time bitcoin investor Michael Saylor, Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer, and crypto YouTuber, Wajahat Mughal.

Want to hear more? Subscribe to Tech Tonic here: https://link.chtbl.com/rzVNVcs_?sid=Ep1

Check out stories and up-to-the-minute news from the FT’s technology team at ft.com/technology

The FT’s Cryptofinance Hub is at https://www.ft.com/cryptofinance

Scott Chipolina’s reporting can be found at https://www.ft.com/scott-chipolina

For a special discounted FT subscription go to https://www.ft.com/techtonicsale

Tech Tonic is presented by Jemima Kelly. Special thanks to Scott Chipolina. Edwin Lane is senior producer. Produced by Josh Gabert-Doyon. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. News clips credits: CNBC, Saturday Night Live

