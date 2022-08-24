Industry season 2, episode 5 preview, release date, where to watch – Ready Steady Cut

Home » News »
This article is a preview for Industry season 2, episode 5, and may contain spoilers for previous episodes.
Industry is, essentially, HBO’s halfway point between Succession and Euphoria — a workplace drama about deplorable people in a cutthroat business who also happen to be drug-addled sex-mad sociopaths. It was a weird release in 2020, dumped in bulk onto both HBO Max in America and BBC iPlayer in the UK, but it obviously did well enough to justify a second season that, it seems, will follow a more traditional weekly release cadence.
The second season continued with “There Are Some Women…” and played out like something of a funeral dirge for pure old Eric. Here’s what happened, in summary:
The latest episode will release on Monday, August 29, at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. It’ll be the fifth of eight episodes, airing every Monday between now and September 19.
As stated above, Industry is exclusive to HBO and HBO Max, where it can be viewed with a subscription.
IMDb hasn’t provided an official episode title or synopsis this week, so we’re going in blind with our predictions:
