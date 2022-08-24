Apple Plans to Delay Launch of iPadOS 16 Update by About a Month – Bloomberg

Ads

Stage Manager on iPadOS 16.

Source: Apple Inc.



Apple Inc. expects to delay its next major iPad software update by about a month, taking the unusual step of not releasing it at the same time as the new iPhone software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

For the last several years, the tech giant has released major iPad and iPhone software updates, known as iPadOS and iOS, at the same time in September. This time around, Apple plans to put out iOS 16 during the usual period but not launch iPadOS 16 until October, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

