Crypto Investors 'On The Balls Of Their Feet' Ahead of Fed Conference:...

Ads

Fundstrat Global Advisors VP Digital Asset Strategy Sean Farrell joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Cheung and David Hollerity to discuss the moves in cryptocurrencies, how the U.S. dollar and Fed policy could affect them and the general outlook for the digital asset market.

Uploaded on August 19, 2022.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source