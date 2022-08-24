Bob Iger Wants a 'Blank Canvas' Despite Rumors of a Potential Return to Disney – WDW News Today

Ads

Just yesterday, CNBC reported that executives were betting on Bob Iger’s return as CEO of the Walt Disney Company in 2022. Now, the news station has released a clip from an interview with Bob Iger where he declares his desire for a “blank canvas.”

What’s next for Bob Iger after more than 47 years at Disney? “It’s time for me to have a blank canvas,” he tells @davidfaber. pic.twitter.com/nqbaqJluPQ

Iger, who has been delaying his imminent retirement since 2015, is set to depart from the company at the end of this year. “It’s time for me to have a blank canvas, it’s time for me to be forced in a way to be a little bit more imaginative with my time,” he told CNBC. “I like to sail,” he noted when asked how he will use his time.

In a separate interview with Variety, Iger declared he was “resolute about [his retirement]— this time around. I haven’t once second-guessed it or hesitated.”

If anything this just goes to show that Disney needs NEW leadership. It needs a younger leader than Chapek or Iger, and one who can make better decisions to get Disney out of its current state

Yeah. Until there’s a robot (posed as a human) who is sinking 20%+ of his assets, threatening the goose egg he will leave to his lineage.

