Why Ethereum, Polkadot, and Dogecoin are rallying nicely today – The Motley Fool Australia

Ads

ASX 200

|

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

TO MAKE THE WORLD

SMARTER, HAPPIER, AND RICHER.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

These three large-cap projects are taking a break from a sell-off today.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This article was originally published on Fool.com. All figures quoted in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

It’s been a rather difficult market to be a crypto investor of late. But despite nearly a week of consistent selling pressure, various large-cap cryptocurrencies are recovering nicely today. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have surged 6.3%, 6.1%, and 3.1% higher, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

These moves come as investors appear to be buying yet another bear market dip, as enthusiasm around key catalysts such as the upcoming Ethereum merge outweigh concerns around a heated debate brewing in the Ethereum community about whether validators should effectively censor certain transactions.

Interestingly, Ethereum and Polkadot also took the top two spots in terms of most-developed blockchain ecosystems, according to a recent report by crypto analytics website Santiment using publicly available information. Investors appear keen to focus on blockchains with consistent and sustained development growth.

Dogecoin’s price action, while more subdued than its peers, appears to align relatively closely with the overall price action of the market today.

Ethereum, Polkadot, and Dogecoin are three tokens many investors watch closely as both high-growth projects and gauges of sentiment in the crypto world. Today’s interesting shift toward a more bullish risk-on perspective from investors and traders is noteworthy, and all three tokens have benefited from this catalyst. But the growth metrics supporting Ethereum and Polkadot in particular are worth considering for investors taking a long-term view.

That’s because while cryptos are difficult to value, many consider the true value of a given token as representative of the value of all projects on its blockchain. For Ethereum or Polkadot, which are tokens representing blockchains with massive ecosystems, more growth should mean, in theory, higher token prices. Continued and sustained growth over a long period of time, therefore, is important to see for investors with a long-term investing horizon.

For Ethereum and Polkadot specifically, the upcoming Ethereum merge, anticipated to take place in mid-September, is a massive catalyst. This upgrade will transition the Ethereum blockchain to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake validation mechanism. Doing so carries great potential for improved efficiency over time, albeit with some specific risks.

While both tokens have rallied substantially off their June lows, it’s clear the market is still taking a wait-and-see approach to how this merge will pan out. Despite today’s bullish price action, some investors could be inclined to stay on the sidelines.

Although I think this upgrade should be a net positive, there are certainly risks involved for these tokens. Accordingly, it will be interesting to see how these tokens perform in the weeks to come.

This article was originally published on Fool.com. All figures quoted in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool Australia’s parent company Motley Fool Holdings Inc. has positions in and has recommended Ethereum. The Motley Fool Australia has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. This article contains general investment advice only (under AFSL 400691). Authorised by Scott Phillips.

August 24, 2022 | Brooke Cooper

Aussie-born EV charging giant got its US factory off the ground in just five months.

Read more »

August 24, 2022 | Adam Levy

And it’s still very early days for this high-margin service.

Read more »

August 24, 2022 | Daniel Sparks

The stock’s move higher on Tuesday extends a bullish run over the past three months.

Read more »

August 23, 2022 | Charlene Rhinehart, CPA

Tesla’s stock split will take place after close of trading on Aug. 24. How will that impact your portfolio and…

Read more »

August 23, 2022 | Mark Blank

The economy is showing signs of improvement. Is this the perfect entry point into stocks?

Read more »

August 23, 2022 | Dan Caplinger

The EV maker led the Nasdaq lower Monday.

Read more »

August 23, 2022 | Bram Berkowitz

Cryptocurrencies are struggling this morning along with stocks.

Read more »

August 23, 2022 | Jeremy Bowman

Amazon has its eyes on another healthcare prize.

Read more »

View All

In this FREE STOCK REPORT, Scott Phillips, and his team at Motley Fool’s Share Advisor have released a special free report, detailing 5 ASX stocks that they think could be fantastic stocks to own as investors prepare for their retirement.

Sign Up for Take Stock

Investment news, stock ideas, and more, straight to your inbox.

Get Started Investing

You can do it. Learn about investing with our Investing Education hub.

Win at Retirement

Our latest articles and strategies for the post-work life you want.

Listen to Our Podcast

Hear our experts take on shares, the market & how to invest.

Join Our Premium Community

Join our flagship membership service, Share Advisor.

To make the world Smarter, Happier, And Richer

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show and premium investing services. The Motley Fool launched its Australian presence in 2011, and since then has grown to reach over 1 million Australians.

Read more about us >



This Service provides only general, and not personalised financial advice, and has not taken your personal circumstances into account. The Motley Fool Australia operates under AFSL 400691. For more information please see our Financial Services Guide. Please remember that investments can go up and down. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future returns. The Motley Fool Australia does not guarantee the performance of, or returns on any investment.

© 2010 – 2021 The Motley Fool Australia Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.

ACN: 146 988 052

Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL): 400691

The Motley Fool Australia, PO Box 104, Isle of Capri, Qld 4217

Contact Details:

Phone: (03) 8592 4841

Email: [email protected]

Our friendly customer service team will happily get back to you as soon as they can.

source