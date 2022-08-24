Why Tesla Stock Was Down Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Tesla (TSLA 1.23%) were down 8.8% as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Friday after Reuters reported that Elon Musk sent an email to employees disclosing the need to cut about 10% of the company’s jobs. According to the report, Musk expressed a “super bad feeling” on the direction of the economy.

Image source: Getty Images.

The news comes after Tesla delivered new records in revenue and profitability in the last quarter. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, the electric vehicle (EV) maker delivered 310,048 cars and reported revenue growth of 81% year over year, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) accelerating 246% year over year.

However, Musk’s email could signal that the growth streak is over for now. Many other companies have reportedly announced hiring freezes recently, including Microsoft (MSFT -0.13%), Meta Platforms (META 1.92%), and leading online home goods retailer Wayfair (W 4.94%).

Tesla stock is down 32% year to date, which can probably be attributed to a high valuation as much as anything else, as the stock entered the year trading at over 200 times trailing earnings. Investors have turned on expensive growth stocks this year because of higher interest rates.

Analysts have been cutting their earnings estimates recently. The current estimate has Tesla reporting adjusted EPS of $1.96 this year and $2.29 next year. While earnings growth looked terrific in the last quarter, management said that higher unit vehicle costs and inflationary pressures on raw materials were affecting its structure.

Taking these factors into consideration, the recent hiring freezes by leading tech companies suggest that these economic headwinds might be worsening, and that’s a negative sign for earnings results in the next quarter.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Ads

Market data powered by Xignite.

source