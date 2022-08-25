10 of the most useful Google Chrome extensions marketers need to install now – Tech Edt

Ads

Google Chrome has been the most used browser since it was released in 2008. Many changes were made over time to be improved. Even though many new browsers appeared over time, Google Chrome remains the preferred one that people will install immediately after getting a new laptop or a PC. Over the years, the number of Google Chrome extensions has increased, and you can find one for anything you need. Some extensions are well known, and everyone uses them, but others are not as popular but still very helpful. This is why we prepared this list for you to introduce you to the 10 of the most useful Google Chrome extensions, especially for marketers.

Even for fluent people is good to have a trusted partner that can help you improve your writing. Grammarly is just that and will help you correct grammar, improve sentences, offer synonyms, and much more. It is inevitable to make some small mistakes and typos just because when we know what we want to write, we can miss something that will be evident to the reader. You can use the extension on Grammarly effortlessly to correct emails, messages, documents, and much more.

This extension allows you to build a profile for your different contacts that will include their contact and social information. Contacts+ for Gmail connects multiple accounts or sources to create a unified address book for you. Get up-to-date contact information that syncs across multiple accounts and devices automatically.

As a marketer, you monitor your performance, ranking, and competitors’. With BuzzSumo, you can get a pretty good idea of the number of engagements you get on different social media platforms. One fantastic feature is that this happens in real-time, so you will know how many people engaged or shared your post. You can also dig deeper and see who shared the post, links pointing to the article, and more.

We all need some inspiration in our daily life, and we rarely spare some time just to open a beautiful picture that we can admire for a couple of seconds and get our thoughts together. But with Momentum getting such short moments of peace is more than easy. With this extension, you will see a fantastic photo, a quote, and a greeting every time you open a new tab. This will give you a couple of seconds of a break between jumping to the next task you have on your list. You can also save some of your favorites into a gallery and revisit them whenever you want.

If you want to make sure your content looks great in different sizes and resolutions, then you need Window Resizer. It lets you switch between the most common sizes like mobile phones, tablets, desktops, etc., and see if everything will be displayed well. This is perfect for marketers who want to ensure their site is responsive and will be well optimized and user-friendly on any device a customer might use.

Google Dictionary is an extension that can help you find the perfect word you are looking for. Indeed Google Docs is already giving you suggestions for synonyms or better fitting terms, but Google Dictionary goes one step further. What is remarkable about it is that you can save words for later, and you will have your own dictionary at some point. You can also save words you just stumble on on different sites and use them later in your writing.

Similar Sites is a handy extension for every marketer that can help you, as the name suggests, find similar sites to the one you are currently on. This will help you to see which sites Google is also associating with your own and maybe find a competitor you haven’t thought about. It can also help you find many sites that can be added to your partners’ and affiliates’ networks since they publish content similar to the ones you are already working with.

We all had moments where we just saw something, and we wanted to take a screenshot because is either something we could use or something we needed to resend to a colleague. Awesome Screenshot is just the extension to use. Yes, you can always use the screenshot widget on your computer, but Google Chrome made it easier. You can just grab the area you want to screenshot and save your picture. Some cool editing options will help you, for example, hide sensitive information.

As marketers, we usually have at least 10-15 tabs opened simultaneously. And even with one browser window, it is easy to get lost. Especially when we have so many tabs that we can see their names, OneTab is here to help, and it will show you all your open tabs on one page. You can easily manage them by reopening them, deleting them, sending them to someone else, and much more. You can also create a library with all your favorite sites that will be opened in one window when you need them.

Last but not least important, we will mention Save to Pocket. If you are just browsing and see a video, image, article, or anything else that grabbed your attention that you would like to save for later, you can do it thanks to this extension. You can create different sections where you can save various links there. On top of that, Pocket will give you excellent recommendations on what to read or watch based on what you already saved.

