How to play soothing white noise in macOS Ventura – Macworld

Ads

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Some people find that white noise helps them focus or sleep, and in macOS Ventura, Apple gives users a variety of sounds to choose from. It’s not an obvious feature, but if you know how to turn on Background Sounds, you can set your Mac to play from a set of soothing sounds such as rain or dark noise. Here’s how to set it up.

Background noise was introduced on the iPhone in iOS 15. Here’s how to turn it on.

Foundry

Open System Settings (Apple menu > System Settings), and in the left column, select Accessibility. Scroll down to the Hearing section and click on Audio. Scroll down until you spot the Background Sounds section, where you’ll find these settings:

Foundry

Background Sounds continue to play if you play other media, such as Apple Music or YouTube. You can turn off Background Sounds through the Menu Bar or Control Center, but you have to activate that access first.

In System Settings, click on Control Center in the left column. Scroll to the Hearing section, and then flip the switch for either Show in Menu Bar, Show in Control Center, or both.

Foundry

After doing step 2, you should find a Hearing icon (an ear) in the menu bar and/or in Control Center. Click on the icon to control Background Sounds–turn it on/off, change the sound, or adjust the volume.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he’s worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

Macworld Sweden

Macwelt Germany

Subscribe to the Macworld Digital Magazine

Manage Subscription

Newsletter

source