iPhone 14 launch date just tipped by Apple leaker — and a lot more – Tom's Guide

Massive Apple event leak just tipped details on iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch 8 and more
Apple fans, pencil September 13 in your calendars. That’s when the iPhone 14 event has been tipped to take place. And we can expect a whole lot more.
This is according to iDropNews (opens in new tab), run by somewhat reliable leaker LeaksApplePro, who claims to have heard that Apple will host an event on “week 37” of the year, which is the week starting September 12. As Apple tends to hold events on a Tuesday, this tidbit of information translates to an Apple Event on September 13, 2022.
There’s definitely some credibility to this rumor, as Apple tends to make iPhone-related announcements in September; the iPhone 13 range was revealed last year on September 24. Much like the recent Apple events, we can expect the showcase to be a virtual one, complete with slick videos and on-stage demonstrations.
At this September event, we’d expect to see the iPhone 14, which is tipped to be rather similar to the iPhone 13, but gain a new screen size in the form of the iPhone 14 Max; there’ll apparently be no mini version. Both phones are tipped to stick with an A15 Bionic chipset, but with Apple adopting a form of A16 nomenclature.
The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are set to be the phones that bring in the biggest changes. The infamous display notch is expected to be finally killed in favor of pill and punch-hole shaped cutouts for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. A fully new A16 Bionic chip is expected, as are camera upgrades, most notably a 48MP main sensor.
Yet new iPhones aren’t the only devices expected to be shown off. LeaksApplePro claims the much-awaited AirPods Pro 2 will finally make their debut, bringing in a new design and featuring lossless audio and “state-of-the-art” active noise cancelling technology.
The AirPods Pro 2 will be “the biggest innovation in wireless earbuds since the original AirPods were introduced in 2016,” says LeaksApplePro. “They support lossless audio thanks to a new codec, have a stemless design, and state-of-the-art noise-canceling technology.”
LeaksApplePro suggested the earbuds could use a USB-C charging case, but other rumors say Apple will make the jump to USB-C AirPods and accessories in 2023; the leaker does claim to know that USB-C prototypes are in existence at Apple.
The Apple Watch 8 is also expected to be shown off, alongside a new Apple Watch SE and an Extreme Edition smartwatch. The latter is thought to be a rugged take on the Apple Watch, while the former two smartwatches are tipped to get internal updates and potentially flat edges, but no major redesign.
Finally, LeaksApplePro claims to have heard that new MacBooks are coming this fall, likely the MacBook Air 2022, MacBook Pro 2022, and Mac mini 2. But the leaker doesn’t expect these to be shown off at the September event; we reckon a separate fall event, likely in October, will serve as a new Mac showcase.
In short, it looks like the September iPhone launch event could be a busy one. We’re hoping the changes Apple may bring to its core devices are enough to really impress, especially on the phones front, as the next iPhone will need to go up against the excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 range, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being one of the best Android phones around.
Based on the rumors, it’s possible the AirPods Pro 2 could steal the spotlight at the event — in fact, one Tom’s Guide editor is far more excited about the AirPods Pro 2 than the iPhone 14 — but we’ll have to see. In the meantime, check out our iPhone 14 hub for all the latest leaks and news and check our Apple Store coupons page for the latest promo codes.
