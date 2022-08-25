Samsung delays One UI 5.0 beta update release in some countries – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Last updated: August 22nd, 2022 at 11:14 UTC+02:00

A few weeks ago, Samsung released the first beta version of the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S22 series in South Korea, Germany, and the US. However, the company didn’t release the update in other markets, including China and India, where the company usually releases its new update updates.

It is now being reported that Samsung might delay the One UI 5.0 beta update release in other markets, including China and India. The information first appeared in the Samsung Community forum. The update is expected to be released sometime around August 25, 2022.



The South Korean firm is reportedly making some cosmetic changes to One UI 5.0 with the upcoming beta update. According to a tweet from tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), Samsung has tweaked the design of its stock app icons, including Phone, Camera, Contacts, and Messages. The company is using different color hues and slightly rounded design elements.

With its future beta releases, Samsung could keep tweaking UI design and add some new features to One UI 5.0. The final version of the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is expected to be released to some high-end Galaxy smartphones by the end of October 2022. We hope that the company brings Material You-themed design to its icons in the future.

Some people think that Samsung didn’t do as much as it could with One UI 5.0’s design. What do you think of the new update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Samsung released the first One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S22 series three weeks ago. The update was released in Germany, South Korea, and the US. Since then, the company hasn’t released the second beta update, and it was revealed yesterday that the update might take some more time to land in other […]

Amidst the economic slowdown and decreasing consumer confidence, smartphone shipments in North America throughout Q2 2022 dropped 6.4% on-year. Nevertheless, thanks to solid Galaxy S and low-end Galaxy A sales, Samsung managed to ship 4% more devices compared to Q2 2021. The North American smartphone market recorded 35.4 million shipments in total in the second […]

Samsung’s new foldable phones introduced at Unpacked 2022 have broken pre-order records in South Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have outperformed the 2021 generation, and, surprisingly enough, they’ve also reached higher daily average pre-order figures than the Galaxy S22 series. According to foreign reports citing Samsung Electronics, the Galaxy […]

Most Samsung competitors from China are trying to undercut the company’s flagship phones, with OnePlus being one of them, historically speaking. The new OnePlus 10T took the offensive recently and tried challenging the Galaxy S22 for a lower price, but there’s a reason why the OnePlus 10T costs $150 less than the base Galaxy S22 […]

Although the Galaxy S22 series will likely be the first to receive a public One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13, Samsung is testing the upcoming firmware internally on a few other devices. Behind closed doors, the company is running One UI 5.0 tests on the Galaxy S20 and S21 lineups, and new evidence […]

Ever since the Galaxy S22 series was released earlier this year, it has been plagued with issues related to Android Auto. And they are not just related to issues with the wireless connection. Even after using a wired connection, some Galaxy S22 users have been facing connectivity and blank screen issues. Galaxy S22’s Android Auto […]

