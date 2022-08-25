Microsoft is brining Android apps on Windows 11 to Japan – iThinkDifferent – Apple News

Ads

Microsoft is expanding its preview for Android apps on Windows 11 to Insiders in Japan. This is the first time that the company is rolling out its preview of Android apps on Windows 11 outside of the United States.

To use Android apps on Windows 11 in Japan, Insiders should upgrade their Microsoft Store version to version 22206.1401.6 or later, and also install the latest version of Amazon Appstore.



Microsoft has originally rolled out its preview for Android apps on Windows 11 in the United States in October 2021. The company partnered with Amazon to deliver the apps and uses its Appstore catalog for discovery.

Alongside this announcement, Microsoft is also adding more improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app, which enhanced support for games. The improvements include:

Microsoft have also shared that some VPNs may not work with Android apps. If you run into such an issue, disable Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for the Android Settings app.



To use the Windows Subsystem for Android, a PC must meet the following minimum requirements:

Microsoft plans to roll out its preview for Android apps to more countries soon, however, the company has not shared any formal announcement on the list of countries and availability.

