'Welcome to Wrexham': release date & number of episodes confirmed for Disney+ series – NationalWorld

The series stars and is executive produced by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who purchased the National League club last year.

The new Disney+ docuseries surrounding National League football club AFC Wrexham is set to stream later this month with the total number of episodes confirmed.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ stars and is executive produced by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who purchased the National League club in February 2021.

The series centres around the pair’s attempts to revive the club, playing in the fifth tier of English Football, and win promotion to return them to the English Football League.

Here is everything we know so far about when the show will be released, how many episodes are confirmed and how to stream the show in the UK.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ begins streaming on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday, August 25 when the first two episodes will land.

Filming for the docuseries began December 2020 with the film crew appearing alongside Reynolds and McElhenny for their first visit to the club as Wrexham faced Maidenhead United in October 2021.

The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the company which is also behind popular Netflix docuseries’ ‘Last ‘Chance U’ and ‘Chef’s Table’

You can watch the trailer here:

There are currently six episodes scheduled for the series which will be released in blocks of two between August 24 and September 7.

Each episode has its own unique title.

Here are the titles and the USA release dates for all six episodes:

The show will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ later this month.

A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year and monthly subscriptions come with no commitment.

The streaming service supports mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.

McElhenny, best known for his long running TV series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Phillidelphia’, and ‘Deadpool’ star Reynolds announced their intention to buy the Welsh club in September 2020.

The duo set up a company called RR McReynolds in November 2020 and completed the deal to purchase the club in February 2021.

The series “Welcome to Wrexham” is set to take inspiration from Netflix’s football docuseries ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ which is said to have prompted McElhenney’s interest in buying a football club.

Wrexham have improved since the takeover by the actors but, unfortunately, missed out on promotion to the English Football League (EFL) at the end of the 2021/22 season – finishing second in the National League before losing in the play-off semi-finals to Grimsby Town.

Grimsby went on to win promotion to League 2 by beating Solihull Moors in the play-off final at West Ham’s London Stadium while Wrexham have started the new National League season in mixed form.

The Welsh side have won one, lost one and drawn one of their opening three league fixtures this campaign.

