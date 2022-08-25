Facebook, Instagram Changes Could Herald End of Social Media Era – Bloomberg

Ads

Michelle Eisen, leading organizer of Starbucks Workers United, has successfully unionized a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York. But she says her journey is just beginning

California Finalizes Details on Banning Gas-Powered Car Sales

Mine-Disaster Settlement Talks Irk Brazil Officials as Deadline Approaches

Amazon Plans to Shut Amazon Care Service Amid One Medical Overlap

Salesforce Falls as Revenue Forecast Misses Analysts’ Estimates

Twitter Whistle-Blower Will Testify Before Congress on Security Failures

Biden’s Student-Loan Relief Adds New Wrinkle to Inflation Debate

Imran Khan’s Street Politics Sets Up Showdown With Pakistan Army

‘I’ll Be Paying My Loans Until the End of Time’: Borrowers React to Student-Debt Relief

A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coast

Our First Steps? Fossil May Boost Case for Earliest Ancestor

Jerry Allison, Drummer for Buddy Holly, Dead At 82

China’s Water Crisis Is Three Crises in One

Can Japan Learn to Love Nuclear Power Again?

Biden’s Student Loan Plan Neglects Older Borrowers

The Future of Shipping Is … Sails?

Truth Social Has a Content Moderation Problem

Good Luck Finding a Seat in That Fancy Airport Lounge

Female Board Representation in Australia Struggles to Crack 35%

Absence of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Shows No Harm, LA County Attorney Says

Black Workers Seeing Above-Average Wage Gains After Pandemic Hit

Australia Could Power the World and Its Green Ambitions Could Change Everything

McDonald’s Nabs Pepsi Executive to Lead ESG Efforts

Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Gets 477 Votes in a Race He Quit

White House Pledges ‘Stability’ Vouchers for Homeless and At-Risk People

Cities Funding Abortion Access Battle State Leaders Against It

Alameda Co-CEO Trabucco Steps Down From Crypto Trading Firm

Ethereum ‘Bug Bounties’ Jump to $1 Million Before Software Upgrade

Voyager Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval on $1.6 Million in Key Employee Bonuses

Is it too soon to ask how public discourse will change as more communication becomes private instead of public?

Get ready for some new icons.



Have we reached peak social media?

Many of the US’s leading social media companies, such as Snap, Twitter and Pinterest, are now worth less than they were the day they went public. Shares of Meta (formerly Facebook) now trade at less than half of their all-time high. The company has announced it is changing its news feed to emphasize content from its “discovery engine” instead of from friends and family. Instagram, a Meta subsidiary, has announced a similar change, to much criticism.

