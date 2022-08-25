iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro user? Apple has GREAT news for you – HT Tech

Ads

Are you using an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro? Then you will be glad to know that Apple has some great news for you. The free repair program offered by Apple has now been extended for these two iPhones in India. The service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro was first launched last year in August, which covered the iPhones for two years from the sale date. Now, Apple has extended free service repair for these iPhones by another year. The service includes the “no sound issues” due to a faulty component in the receiver module. Know everything about Apple’s free service program for iPhone 12 models.

Apple says that it “has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.” So, if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro that were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 and do not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, then you are eligible for free repair service.

However, you should note that the service does not cover iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max under the program. The iPhone maker confirmed that Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the eligible devices, free of charge under the program.

You will first need to find an Apple Authorized Service Provider to have your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro serviced. However, the experts will examine your device prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program or not.

Apple suggests all its users ensure that they backup their iPhone to iCloud or their computer before the service. Also, if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has any damage such as a cracked screen, which may be a hindrance to completing the repair, then in that case the issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.



