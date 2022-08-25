What is meme stock mania? Bed Bath and Beyond stock is part of it – USA TODAY

Home Latest News What is meme stock mania? Bed Bath and Beyond stock is part...

What is meme stock mania? Bed Bath and Beyond stock is part of it

Aabha Sharma
When shares of GameStop jumped 1,700% from December 2020 to January 2021, a shock wave hit even some of the most sophisticated investors and caused hedge fund Melvin Capital to shut down.
Lately, big stock swings are becoming more commonplace, thanks to meme stock mania.
For the most part, the stocks that experience big swings are classified as meme stocks, a term that came out of the GameStop frenzy that was fueled by an army of retail investors who banded together over social media platforms such as Twitter, Stocktwits, Facebook, and Reddit. 

