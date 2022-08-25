Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD) May Still Be Primed for a Further Drop From Range – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Oil theft known as “bunkering” and the refining that comes with it are sickening and killing Nigerians living amid the pollution. It’s also creating one of the world’s most severe ecological disasters.

UK Lobbies Call for Once ‘Unthinkable’ Plan on Energy Crisis

Qantas Announces Share Buyback as Air Travel Demand Surges

Amazon Plans to Shut Amazon Care Service Amid One Medical Overlap

Once Southeast Asia’s Most Valuable Startup, Grab Falls $13 Billion Behind GoTo

Snowflake Surges on Strong Sales Forecast and New Customers

A New Minister Is Appointed Every Six Days in Castillo’s Peru

Biden’s Student-Loan Relief Adds New Wrinkle to Inflation Debate

Hedge Fund Founder Och Sues Sculptor Over CEO’s ‘Ever-Escalating’ Pay

‘I’ll Be Paying My Loans Until the End of Time’: Borrowers React to Student-Debt Relief

Our First Steps? Fossil May Boost Case for Earliest Ancestor

Jerry Allison, Drummer for Buddy Holly, Dead At 82

Pakistan Can’t Afford Another Political Crisis

Good Luck Taking Away China’s Manufacturing Mojo

China’s Water Crisis Is Three Crises in One

The Future of Shipping Is … Sails?

Truth Social Has a Content Moderation Problem

Good Luck Finding a Seat in That Fancy Airport Lounge

Harvey Weinstein Is Granted Appeal of Rape, Sex-Assault Conviction

Female Board Representation in Australia Struggles to Crack 35%

Absence of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Shows No Harm, LA County Attorney Says

Australia Could Power the World and Its Green Ambitions Could Change Everything

McDonald’s Nabs Pepsi Executive to Lead ESG Efforts

Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Gets 477 Votes in a Race He Quit

White House Pledges ‘Stability’ Vouchers for Homeless and At-Risk People

Cities Funding Abortion Access Battle State Leaders Against It

Alameda Co-CEO Trabucco Steps Down From Crypto Trading Firm

Ethereum ‘Bug Bounties’ Jump to $1 Million Before Software Upgrade

Voyager Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval on $1.6 Million in Key Employee Bonuses

and



Bitcoin rose the most in two weeks, trading above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.

The largest cryptocurrency was up 5.2% to $30,687 at 2:21 p.m. in New York, its biggest increase since May 15. Ether and smaller tokens like Avalanche, which got pummeled last week even as Bitcoin held relatively steady, were also up. Stocks rose in Asia and Europe after China said it will ease Covid curbs, while US markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

source