Firefox 104: analyze a website's power usage and UI throttling – Ghacks

Firefox 104 Stable, Firefox 102.2 ESR and Firefox 91.13 ESR will be released later today. The releases fix security issues and bugs in Firefox; Firefox 104 Stable includes a handful of new features, including an option to analyze the power usage of specific websites.



All Firefox channels, including development channels, are updated whenever a new major version of Firefox is released to the Stable channel. Firefox Beta and Developer editions are updated to Firefox 105, and Firefox Nightly is updated to Firefox 106.

Firefox for Android follows the Stable version’s versioning, which means that it will be updated to version 104 as well.

Executive Summary



Firefox updates become available on the day of release. Since we publish our release reviews early, they may not yet be available.

All Firefox installations may be upgraded via the browser’s built-in updating system. To check for updates, select Menu > Help > About Firefox. Firefox displays the installed version on the page, and runs a check for updates. Updates found will be downloaded and installed.

Direct downloads are also available, follow the links below to Mozilla’s download website, to download the new version of the browser.

UI throttling

To improve the performance and battery of the device Firefox is run on, the browser will throttle its user interface whenever it is minimized or not occluded. The system works similarly to how background tabs are throttled by Firefox to limit battery drain and improve performance of the browser and the system as a whole.

Power usage analysis



Firefox users on Apple M1 and Microsoft Windows 11 devices may now use the Firefox profiler to analyze the power usage of a website.

Developer

Known Issues

none listed.

Security updates are revealed after the official release of the web browser. You find the information published here after release.

Outlook

Firefox 105 will be released on September 20, 2022. Firefox 102.2 ESR will also be released. It will replace Firefox 91.x installations via Firefox’s update system.

Additional information / sources

Nice, especially for a system that relies on battery power and also systems that have a limited amount/ small amount of memory, or both.

Even for desktop systems today with the insane near-ireal rise in fuel prices, every little bit helps.

The power usage analysing tool really is amazing. To all the engineers behind it : a big thank you !

> Firefox will throttle its UI automatically when it is minimized or occluded to improve performance and battery usage.

Firefox is a much leaner, less cpu and ram intensive application than any chromium based browser i tried on Linux. It uses a tiny amount of cpu and ram. Chromium browsers are not even all that faster than Firefox despite consuming more cpu and ram. Lol. Firefox has much better security aswell compared to chromium clones, way less bugs and it gets nowhere near the problems that chromium browsers get with SEVERE security issues that could take weeks and months to get noticed and patched.

Firefox has slightly over 20 million lines of code, The Chromium browser codebase contains about 35 million source lines of code. Chromium is BLOAT Lol, it contains much more code than some operating systems LMAO. Thats google for you lol.

A ram and cpu draining monstrosity are chromium based browsers and a security nightmare too, too much code and now that M$ uses the chromium codebase for Edge, that means potentially more of a target for cyber criminals due to the fact that chromium codebase is the backbone of all mainstream browsers, chromium is the new internet explorer LOL. Chrome and Edge use that chromium codebase, a security nightmare in the making lol. Using chromium browsers with JS on is terrifying lol. Other browsers like BRave and vivaldi build their own crap on top of that chromium code making it even more bloated LMAO and those browsers can weeks to get the patches from google.

Brave the secure privacy browser LMAO. Vivaldi the feature closed source browser lol. A joke.

I would not use a chromium based browser even i got paid to use one lol.

> Security updates are revealed after the official release of the web browser.

Contrast the severe security updates that chromium codebase gets with the ones that Firefox gets.

Firefox is a more secure browser than any chromium based ones and a leaner, faster and more customizable one.

There is only one alternative to the big corporation browser monopoly and that is the Gecko engine.

Can you use more of “lol” and “lmao”? I think you used too little of them.

Also: this is just a shitty bait for Iron LeTard. Go outside to find a job.

@Anonymous123

Seems like my comments have traumatized you enough so that you come up with this blatant advertisement piece now. xD

Brought to you by the Mozilla marketing department, delivered fact-free by the one and only Anonymous123 hahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

Maybe not the same Anonymous123 with whom you’ve shared those thrilling dialogs. Too many lols. Could be the same pretending to be another, though. Could be a drink or two as well. Hard to tell.

@Iron Heart

> Seems like my comments have traumatized you enough so that you come up with this blatant advertisement piece now. xD

Traumatized me? No not at all. I actually really enjoy your comments, they are so much fun. I hope you post more comments.

I value most of your comments, because they are actually quite hilarious to me and i mean really hilarious as are some of the comments from people still using windows 7 because they are afraid of using win 10 or 11 Lol. Really great for a laugh, those type of comments and yours. I Hope you type more though Iron Heart LMAO. I think you are just pure comedy, better than a lot of comedians in real life with your naivete.

Thanks Iron Heart for the many laughs.

> Brought to you by the Mozilla marketing department,

I am appreciative of all the great work done by mozilla firefox developers throughout the years. Such a cool browser free customizable browser.

Just so much better than any browser i tried before.

The alternatives are?

The chromium codebase from google which has become so bloated that it has become almost like a “mini-OS” of sorts, written in of all things, JAVASCRIPT. LMAO. A security nightmare, the new internet explorer. Chromium’s V8 Javascript engine and WebAssembly engine is is a mess. Chrome is the new FLASH LOL.

Chromium codebase used on the windows OS with JAVASCRIPT on is just LOL stupidity from a security perspective.

Gecko code though? Oh nice and lean.

I rather use Windows 7 with all my files locked down with ransomware than to ever touch Windows 11.

@Anonymous123, I’ve been using Firefox for years (over a decade) and I basically agree with your enthusiasm for Firefox should it be in terms of usability, efficiency, privacy without getting into theories.

You write that contrarily to Iron’s comment you are not traumatized but rather amused. In the same way perhaps users who wish not to upgrade from Win7 to 10/11 may very well not be motivated by fear but by arguments which consider the enormity of Win10/11 problems and privacy invasion and who may keep for themselves laughs similar to yours given the number of victims of Microsoft’s platforms.

Neither you nor Iron Heart are in search of allies, and that is a sign of strength. Some say this is a typical Russian attitude, but not only given I can’t imagine Iron Heart as a Russian. Lol. Good point for both of you.

Another common point is the length of your comments which for most and for the most part entertain a “yes sir – no sir” ping-pong double monologue. I noticed that either of you who writes independently of a reply shows far shorter and far more interesting comments, most of the time. Frankly, when both of you start on that ring the battle can be quite lengthy and overall tasteless.

Shake hands, guys, and turn your cannons towards a common enemy. Lol.

and how to disable it ? thanks.

Firefox, which is on life support, has to thank its daddy Google for keeping it alive (barely).

Other browsers have found a way to be self sufficient and generate revenue (even though they piggy back off Google), but little old Firefox cannot. Everything they have created has been a failure, and will continue being a failure.

Not only does Google have the best browser, it generously offers the source code for free.

Just remember Google is an ad company, not a browser company, unlike Mozilla. How embarrassing for Mozilla, getting beat at their own game.

@ChromeFan

Funny – I made mention of Google supporting Mozilla financially on Reddit on the r/Firefox subreddit. I was accused of being a conspiracy theorist, and my comment was deleted.

Read # 4

https://www.reddit.com/r/firefox/wiki/rules/

Don’t post conspiracy theories

Especially ones about nefarious intentions or funding. If you’re concerned: Ask. Please don’t fuel conspiracy thinking here. Don’t try to spread FUD, especially against reliable privacy-enhancing software. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Show credible sources.

@Jody Thornton

Yep, the Firefox subreddit is super-anal about anyone mentioning the fact that Mozilla is, in financial terms, basically a glorified Google subdivision. They don’t like to this being mentioned at all.

@Iron Heart:

I went back and posted a question to the admin. It reads:

I want to delve into more detail from you, as to why specifically you don’t permit any mention that Google is funding Mozilla. That isn’t theory, much less conspiracy, and its well known that they do. Aren’t you concerned that such funding might be meant to provide the appearance of Google allowing competition, all the while trying to snuff out Firefox? Isn’t it odd to you that Firefox features are deleted version after version?

All of this wouldn’t bother me so much, if it weren’t so clearly mentioned everywhere else, even by avid Mozilla supporters – EXCEPT on this subreddit. Sorry but while this is your subreddit, I never like ANYONE trying to control a narrative. If Google is trying to diminish Mozilla’s web footprint, I honestly don’t get why you’d want to muzzle open conversation about it.

Regards, Jody Thornton

———–

His response:

what are you talking about?

A post of Jody Thornton shilling chronium. What a surprise.

@Anonymous. Not shilling Chromium at all. I’m not so one sided that I can’t see reality.

Sheesh – some people are so touchy here.

@Jody Thornton

Next time show them Mozilla’s financials. That will shut them up.

Well he responded again, and said: (quoting me first)

(… Except Mozilla takes monetary handouts from Google, so as to appear competitive.)

Yeah, that is a conspiracy theory. What is the problem?

———————–

So I wrote back:

And why do you insist on that? I’ve asked around and most seem to think you are anal about maintaining that stance. So instead of putting the burden of proof on those of us that think Google is doing this, why don’t you proof we’re wrong?

It just seems as though you are wanting to be blind to this issue.

———————–

We’ll see what he says. He a stubborn little fellow,

And one final time he responded:

That isn’t how it works – you need to prove your claims. Otherwise, public pronouncements are the best facts we have.

—————————————————-

So I responded in kind:

Well, one thing is for sure, you’re very stubborn in sticking to your opinion that nothing is going on between Google and Mozilla, and to shut down communication to the contrary brings your motivations for doing so in to question. Let’s face it, if you were strong in your convictions that nothing nefarious is going on, you wouldn’t care what people posted. I find that when anyone makes a HUGE EFFORT to suppress such opinions from being posted, there’s likely smoke and eventually fire to be discovered.

What’s strange is, I’m normally fatigued of conspiracy theories. I hate far-right, anti-vaxx and and anti-pandemic rhetoric, so when I think there’s something up, there usually is. And for you to ignore that in Firefox there’s feature deprecation and limits to customization, and to not see that Google is trying to hamper competition, just wows the heck out of me. You say to ask if anyone has any questions regarding subreddit rules, but your unwillingness to discuss your reasoning in any greater details makes you and your motivations suspect.

Well, you have a good day.

Good to see you ChromeFan again. I don’t know why there aren’t more parody avatars like yours. Atleast you’re here and always make me chuckle.

@Yash

Good to be back.

Any way to disable hidden built-in addon “Add-ons Search Detection”?

You can find it if you go to about:performance, and on it’s right side there is an arrow to click. No other way to reach it afaik. You can disable it in Add-ons Manager, but it will come back after restart of FF.

I guess I could delete it from inside omni.ja, but I don’t know if it is referenced in any other files.

https://superuser.com/questions/1694466/

@GrofLuigi, I aim being aware of novelties yet I missed this Fiefox built-in addon “Add-ons Search Detection”

I most appreciate you pointing it out together with a link to an explanation, explanation which does state :

“After browsing the Github repository for it briefly I believe the add-on attempts to detect and report any other add-ons that try to hijack the browsers search engines and redirect those requests to another site.

Basically, on the basis of that answer, I wonder what argument could favor the idea of disabling this built-in addon.

> Executive Summary:

Firefox 91.13 ESR is the last version of Firefox 91. Firefox 91 installations will be upgraded to Firefox 102 ESR on September 20, 2022, the next Firefox release day.

Special Notes

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/firefox-enterprise-102-release-notes#w_special-notes

There are two more planned releases of Firefox 91 ESR, and then it will go out of support on September 20, 2022. Users will then be automatically upgraded to the Firefox 102 ESR.

“Thunderbird”

Because it is a program that back ported Firefox ESR,

The current “Thunderbird 91.12.0” is

It should be auto-updated to Thunderbird 91.13.0 in the near future.

For existing users of Thunderbird “91” series,

Unless there is a special reason (do not manually update to the upgrade version “102”),

It seems safe to continue to leave it to the “automatic update” function.

@Tom Hawack

> users who wish not to upgrade from Win7 to 10/11 may very well not be motivated by fear but by arguments which consider the enormity of Win10/11 problems and privacy invasion

I understand that completely and recognize fully that the windows-7 OS at least contained more user freedom compared to later releases, there is more control over the updates etc. I understand why some people stay on that OS. But what i find funny is the sentimental nature of how users cling to windows 7 OS as a form of freedom from the more privacy invasive, lesser freedom, newer windows releases 10/11. If one wants true freedom, what one really has to do to is just get a USB stick and actually install a good linux distro on it that respects privacy and freedom, and does not even require a license fee to use like on windows.

I just don’t understand it why people stay on windows 7, that is why i laugh at people stuck on windows7, failing to take the logical step by switching to linux operating systems like POP OS, Mint, Fedora, debian etc and many others that have simple GUI mechanisms and instructions for install, are updated, patched and maintained, and contain excellent software package managers.

Why stay on windows when better options exist?

Anyone with even the slighest knowledge about operating systems should know that windows is getting more and more like a CHIP to CLOUD OS, that is why there is a push for online accounts in their OS with every release, they already launched the pluton chip embedded in some new CPU models that supposedly connects to the windows 0S containing a network capability from outside the OS that is supposedly related to windows updates. No privacy toggle for that chip on the OS i would imagine.

M$ do not want just control of their OS it seems, they want control of the hardware too, to make it more difficult for people to say no to their absolute BS! It is about greed, they say the pluton chip is about security, but it sounds like they want more and more power over the hardware and to make it harder to install alternative operating systems.

> Neither you nor Iron Heart are in search of allies

> Another common point is the length of your comments

Always fun to have an argument with Iron Heart. I think he likes to argue just as much as i do. We don’t agree on much, but at least we have something to say and engage in deep thinking and not just post one or two line sentences all the time. lol.

@Chromefan

> Not only does Google have the best browser, it generously offers the source code for free.

your sentence needs to be fixed.

Not only does google have the worst browser imaginable, it generously offers their chromium codebase scraps for free, so other browser developers can hop aboard and create a chromium monolopy where googles codebase quite literally dominates the web and they entertain all sorts of new ideas for web direction.

Manifest V3 ? Federated Learning of Cohorts FLoC ? Topics ? What next ?

Yes, Mozilla does not offer much philosophical resistance to googles ideas, but at least it offers a different browser engine at this moment. lol.

> Just remember Google is an ad company, not a browser company, unlike Mozilla. How embarrassing for Mozilla, getting beat at their own game.

Why use a browser (chrome) or browser codebase (chromium) developed and maintained by the most poewerful ad tech company of all time?

I doubt people just decide hey i will use the google chrome browser, it is almost like the decision is already made for them because chrome or edge is installed by default on mainstream operating systems and especially android by DEFAULT.

Google’s search ads are Google’s biggest revenue generator. In 2021 it is said that they made something like over 150 billion from it. Google’s size and control literally makes it impossible for anyone else to compete with the company’s ad tech business.

The money Google gives to Mozilla is literally nothing compared to what they can make in a year. Lol. How the hell do you expect Mozilla which is a browser developer company to compete with probably the biggest ad tech business of all time?

Mozillas market share is not so much that it lost popularity, it is more like chrome is installed by default on android and smartphones are so popular now.

I think that people should embrace the desktop computing experience more often and not be so addicted to smartphones.

Smartphones are transforming society into a type of technological digitalized prison. Way too much cameras and mics.

@GNU Linux sophistication,

Your comment on Microsoft and Google preach to the converted as far as I’m concerned.

> “But what i find funny is the sentimental nature of how users cling to windows 7 OS as a form of freedom from the more privacy invasive, lesser freedom, newer windows releases 10/11.”

Is laziness and ties to habits in any way a declination of sentimentalism? Maybe, indeed. I’ll speak for myself given I’ve never subscribed to ‘Lovers of Windows 7, United’.

1- No OS is a nirvana, be it Windows 7. Pragmatism here : it’s always worked flawlessly, but awareness as well : Win7 has been heavily tweaked and whatever less privacy intrusive it may be compared to Win10/11 I nevertheless its eagerness is controlled with an application such as ‘ Privacy dashboard for Windows’ [https://wpd.app/] which essentially focuses the latest Windows OSs but includes Win7 as well in its privacy settings.

2- Windows 7 is half-dead so to say given it is no longer maintained by Microsoft. It’ll be brain dead one day or another (software, applications, or the user’s device, PC in particular, dead itself). Obviously Win7/8 users are postponing a decision and will inevitably have to choose a new OS : that’s when and where the Linux alternative may appear as an oasis for those of us who agree with you on what Microsoft platforms have become. But Linux is more than a well, it’s a myriad of fountains and that may participate to a certain apprehension apart from the difference of “frames” between Windows and Linux. I guess motivation as always brings determination. We’ll see, but we’ll have to choose or at least consider a multi-boot.

GAFAM, always them as a pain in the neck. Alternatives exist in this free world. Fortunately. “Search and you will find”, then “Once found, do it : dive”. The latter ads action to knowledge :=)

Where does one find the Firefox profiler?

> Where does one find the Firefox profiler?

This feature (Firefox profiler) is only available on Apple M1 and Windows 11.

Firefox 104.0, See All New Features, Updates and Fixes

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/104.0/releasenotes/

The Firefox profiler can analyze power usage of a website (Apple M1 and Windows 11 only).

Edit, sorry :

“[…] I nevertheless its eagerness is controlled with an application such as […]”

to

“[…] its eagerness is nevertheless controlled with an application such as […]

Over-checking French thoughts brought to English words sometimes breaks the line with corrections : “Le mieux est l’ennemi du bien” : “The best is the enemy of the good”. But shouldn’t :=)

@Tom Hawack

> But Linux is more than a well, it’s a myriad of fountains and that may participate to a certain apprehension apart from the difference of “frames” between Windows and Linux. I guess motivation as always brings determination. We’ll see, but we’ll have to choose or at least consider a multi-boot.

There are actually linux distros that have a similar GUI layout to windows 7. Cinnamon based ones for example. If that is not a motivation factor for windows 7 users to switch over to Linux, then i do not know what is.

I don’t care if this sounds preachy, BUT, the fountains are the huge amounts of operating systems that use the Linux kernel. I do not see that as a negative, but a positive, having the choice to install multiple linux distros is a decentralized antidote to M$ greed and BS!,, variety is the spice of life, so many different distros to choose, that are actually FREE, reasonably secure, privacy friendly and are well maintained by huge communities.

Of course no OS is nirvana, but Linux distros are a lot more closer to perfection than ones from greedy corporations like M$.

A good tip before deciding on switching over to a Linux distro is to check to see will your hardware support it first,, that can be accomplished with a bootable USB stick, where you do not even need to install a linux distro to see what it is like and how well it supports the hardware that it is intended to be installed on. Older less powerful hardware is very well supported on Linux. New hardware is also very well supported on Linux. Linux uses a lot less resources than windows. Linux just runs better.

I just can’t help but still think it funny that people cling to an obsolete OS like windows7 when better operating systems exist with a similar GUI environment on Linux, and have the security of getting patches and updates for years.

> Windows 7 is half-dead so to say given it is no longer maintained by Microsoft.

I don’t think they want users on windows 7 anymore, look at how they were trying to force update people to win 10.

I think M$ windows has become more than just an OS, i envision in the next 15 to 20 years, they will require people to have a biometric retina eye scan, fingerprint scan, and voice match to be able to log into their ONLINE only OS to browse the web Lol. It is only leaning that way, there is actually a push by big tech to use biometric scanning for log ins.

Yes M$ gives the choice of local account on win 10 or 11, but ask yourself this? does M$ really want users using a local account or is that illusion of choice only there because M$ wants to appear like it cares for its users choices LOL..

There comes a point where people must ask themselves? Something is not right? Why would big corporations want so much data from users? The simple answer is M$ is addicted to power.

The solution, get out of the abusive relastionship with M$ and choose a Linux distro where corporate greed does not exist.

Sooner or later i guess win7 users will need to make a choice. Stay with an obsolete OS abandoned by a power hungry company or actually take a stance and choose FOSS based operating systems.

FOSS is software that respects your freedom. Free as in freedom. Does that sound preachy? Yes, but nowhere near as preachy as M$ trying to force updates on users of windows or trying to push them into creating M$ accounts to be able to use their revolting OS lol.

I actually dislike using anything from google or M$, i avoid them where possible.

@GNU Linux Sophistication, nothing preachy, I have nothing to add, nothing to disagree with. I was aware already of most of what you point out, haven’t made the jump yet, I guess it’ll be by obligation the day I’ll have no choice than to upgrade. And time is not in favor of Windows. I’m not a tech guy, I happen to tweak this and that but that requires a minimum of knowledge which I’ll have to re-learn with Linux. But I know it’s feasible so why would I fail? Laziness is the word : I use an OS I know (I mean sufficiently to find there what I ignore) and can afford to forget it and focus on my interests. A few months with Linux should build the basic knowledge to be able to forget the OS and continue on my privileged tasks. My belief is that a few extra IQ points would have me make that jump sooner. Really!

@Tom Hawack

> I happen to tweak this and that but that requires a minimum of knowledge which I’ll have to re-learn with Linux.

> My belief is that a few extra IQ points would have me make that jump sooner.

From reading your comments, i believe you have more than enough knowledge to feel at home on a Linux distro, like a duck to water. Lol.

Anyway there is always another option though while still choosing to stay on WIN7, you could always use some old cheap computer you may have around to put Linux on it, to familiarize yourself with it before you switch from windows on any main device you might have. Linux does work on old hardware.

Even new laptops or mini computers can be purchased cheap, they come installed with windows 10 or 11 sure, but that can be wiped off the hard drive easily enough to put Linux on instead, a vast number of easy tutorials online to follow. Usually only takes 5 minutes lol.

Then you would have a brand new computer with a privacy respecting, secure OS, that will be getting security updates for many years, and even when those security updates stop, just install the newer version of the chosen distro and get security updates for many more years.

By choosing a good FOSS Linux distro, you do not need to pay a license fee to use it, contrast that to the greed that is the M$ anti competitive, proprietary BS and the expensive license fee that they demand from using their shit OS, full of bugs and security problems, which is a result of lazy programming due to closed source nature of windows.

Anyways, i wish you good luck if you decide to make the jump to a Linux distro. Firefox is good on Linux.

One of Firefox’s biggest failings is its inability to import bookmarks from an FF fork like Waterfox or Pale Moon. The only choice is Internet Explorer, Brave, or Chromium.

Neither will it accept the “places.sqlite” file from a fork and renames it to “places.sqlite.corrupt” while creating another “places.sqlite” alongside it. Consequently you’re forced to go the HTML route and import a bookmarks.html file via the Library.

Anyway, I decided to dispense with Waterfox Classic after picking up some malware from somewhere and have switched to FF 104 now.

Incidentally, I did try Brave again, but can’t find a font colour changer in the Google Chrome store and Brave doesn’t support the one I use on Firefox called Text Legibility. https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/text-legibility/

Any suggestions on that score I’ll gladly have a go with since Brave is still installed at the moment. This one doesn’t work in any event: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/a%2B-fontsize-changer/ckihgechpahhpompcinglebkgcdgpkil

