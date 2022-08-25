Google unveiled Nokia as one OEM on its list of companies enrolled in its Android 13 Developer Preview Program, which allows devices from the brands involved access to the first and subsequent betas of this upcoming major upgrade to the OS they all have in common.
Nokia joins other well-known names such as Xiaomi, which has added its flagships the 12 and 12 Pro to the list of Android 13 beta-compatible devices. By contrast, the Finnish brand supports just 1 device as a member of the program thus far: the X20.
Nokia also stresses that the 2021 phone’s new Developer Preview is only really aimed at those interested in app-testing, and that the build might still be less than stable despite all the OEM’s efforts to the contrary.
Furthermore, updating an X20 to this version of Android 13 and then downgrading back to 12 again thereafter may result in the loss of user data. Full disclaimers and instructions as to how to enroll one’s X20 in the program is available at nokia.com.
On the other hand, Nokia is far from the only company with just 1 device in the program thus far. Asus has only approved the ZenFone 8 for the new betas (with no mention of the 8 Flip); similarly, only the Find X5 Pro has this kind of support from OPPO.
The same can be said for Sharp’s AQUOS sense6; Tecno’s CAMON 19 Pro 5G; Vivo’s X80 Pro and ZTE’s new under-display camera flagship the Axon 40 Ultra. Similarly, there are only 2 tablets in the program thus far: the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5.
Google
Nokia
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Nokia X20 joins the list of Android 13 Beta-eligible devices – Notebookcheck.net
Google unveiled Nokia as one OEM on its list of companies enrolled in its Android 13 Developer Preview Program, which allows devices from the brands involved access to the first and subsequent betas of this upcoming major upgrade to the OS they all have in common.