Regret streaming that? How to delete what you watched from your Netflix history – Komando

It’s best to do this on PC since it’s much easier to navigate and because typing with a TV remote is essentially 21st-century torture. Pull up your laptop, log in, and head to Netflix settings and account management.
You likely have a few profiles set up for various family members. You need to tweak individual settings to fix your recommendations, so click on your profile.
Double-check that you’re on the correct profile before you change anything. In your settings, you’ll see Viewing Activity. If you share your password, you might find accidental recommendations in your viewing activity.
When you open the viewing activity, you’ll see a small icon of a circle with a line through it. Click on that. You can specifically hide episodes and movie titles by doing this.
Thankfully, if you watched a 13-part show, you’ll be given the option to hide an entire series after removing a single episode from your viewing activity.
If you want to start fresh, you can always click the Hide All option and wipe your Viewing Activity back to the stone age.
This is all you need to realign the stars in your viewing history. Remember that previous titles still affect your recommendations for up to 24 hours, even if you can’t see the title anymore.
We know you’re not into every movie that Tom Cruise has ever been in, but it may take until this time tomorrow to wipe those off your feed.
