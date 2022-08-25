Oppo Reno 8 5G, Vivo V25 Pro, Nothing Phone (1) and more- Know best smartphones to buy under Rs. 36000 – HT Tech

Ads

With so many smartphones to choose from and that too when every latest launch is promising to offer something better than the previous models, it becomes tricky to decide which on to buy. One of the most important things that dictates your choice is your budget and the purpose for which you are planning to buy the phone. Also, before making a final decision you can compare the specifications and other details of the phone you are willing to buy with its competitors or with the ones available under the same price bracket. While, today we will be telling you some of the best smartphone picks under Rs. 36,000. Confused if you should consider buying the recently launched Vivo V25 Pro or its competitors like Nothing Phone (1), Oppo Reno 8 5G, among others? Check out the price, specifications of the phones and see which smartphone fits your requirement better.

The recently launched Vivo V25 Pro is available in two storage variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The base variant of the phone is available for Rs. 35,999. The all new Vivo V25 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, has a 6.56 inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a new Bionic Cooling System, triple rear camera setup (64MP+8MP+2MP) along with a front camera of 32MP, 4830mAh battery and much more.

Nothing launched its first smartphone in India in July 2022 and now almost a month the price of the phone has been increased. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 32,999, the base variant of the phone that is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now costs Rs. 33,999. The key specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) include 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, dual rear camera setup (50MP+50MP) along with a 16MP front camera, 4500mAh battery and much more.

Available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Oppo Reno 8 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999. The phone runs on Mediatek Dimensity 1300 chipset, gets a 6.43 inch display, 4500mAH battery, triple rear camera setup (50MP+8MP+2MP) along with a 32MP front camera and more.

With a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for its base variant that is 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Motorola Edge 30 runs on Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display, triple rear camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP) along with a 32MP front camera, 4,020mAh battery, among others.

Currently priced at Rs. 32,990, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of iQOO 9 SE 5G runs on Snapdragon 888 5nm chipset, gets a 6.62 inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 4500mAh battery, triple rear camera setup (48MP+13MP+2MP) along with a front camera of 16MP, and much more.

