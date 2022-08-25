Hillary Clinton addresses husband’s infidelity in trailer for new TV show – The Guardian US

Ads

Former senator and secretary of state says decision to stay with a partner who has had an affair is not ‘right for everybody’

Former senator and secretary of state Hillary Clinton has addressed the thorny issue of her husband’s infidelity in a trailer for a new TV show called Gutsy, that profiles her conversations with courageous women.

In the clip Clinton is asked about her decision to stay with Bill Clinton in the wake of the exposure of his affair with White House aide Monica Lewinsky. Clinton says that staying with a partner who has had an affair is not “right for everybody”.

In the trailer Clinton is talking to the Rev Whittney Ijanaten, a chaplain who specializes in LGBTQ marriages. Ijanaten says: “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage.”

Clinton agrees that staying with her spouse was “gutsy” and adds: “That doesn’t mean that’s right for everybody.”

Gutsy will air on Apple TV and is a collaboration between Clinton and her daughter Chelsea, based on a a best-selling book the pair wrote called The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

