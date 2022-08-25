Apple's iPad mini 6 drops to $429.99 thanks to back-to-school savings at Amazon – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Contact Us | Privacy Policy
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
Amazon is stacking bonus savings at checkout with an instant rebate to deliver the cheapest iPad mini 6 price heading back-to-school.
The discounted $429.99 price at Amazon is $20 cheaper than Apple’s own $449 price with its student discount. And with all four colors either in stock or shipping within a week, the iPad mini deal makes a great gift for students heading back to class in September.
Plus, there’s a lot to love about the compact tablet. Featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display and USB-C charging, the iPad mini 6 also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil (available for $129 at B&H Photo) for easy note-taking, drawing and more.
You can find this and other deals, including the iPad 9th Gen for $299, in our iPad Price Guide.
AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:
The 2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
Wednesday's best deals include a Blue Yeti microphone for $101, $25 off Google Pixel Buds Pro, $600 off Samsung 55-inch 4K OLED TV, and much more.
Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor is officially available for preorder, with a bonus gift of $200 in Samsung credit that can be used on complementary accessories.
MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.
The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.
We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.
Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.
The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.
New online tool lets you see how far iPhone cameras have come in 15 years
In a declining smartphone market, iPhone shipments in North America grew 3%
Tinder parent company files antitrust lawsuit against Apple in India
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable
Apple releases new round of public betas for iOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16.1
Apple 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event invite is an AR star field
How to configure App Tracking Transparency in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16
What to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max
The 2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
Wednesday's best deals include a Blue Yeti microphone for $101, $25 off Google Pixel Buds Pro, $600 off Samsung 55-inch 4K OLED TV, and much more.
Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor is officially available for preorder, with a bonus gift of $200 in Samsung credit that can be used on complementary accessories.
Apple will announce the iPhone 14 Pro lineup during an event on September 7. Here's what the rumor mill has to say, and what we think it looks like.
It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system.
Google is gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancellation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how those Pixel Buds Pro fare compared to Apple's current generation AirPods lineup.
Apple's "Far Out" event is on September 7. Beyond a new iPhone, here's iPhone, here's what to expect from September's Apple event.
Apple's updated MacBook Air is a compact powerhouse of a notebook, and Dell's XPS 13 Plus tailors to the same market segment. Here's how the two notebooks stand in our hands on side-by-side comparison.
Apple didn't make a Magic Keyboard for iPad mini 6, and Lululook's Magnetic Keyboard perhaps acts as a testament to why.
As a recent addition to the Serena Shades by Lutron lineup, the new architectural honeycomb shades are an essential part of any HomeKit smart home.
Casetify's new "Toy Story" collection is full of nostalgia for Pixar fans with cases, watch bands, batteries, and more. We took a look at a few of the new case designs for iPhone 13 Pro.
The Das Keyboard MacTigr is a full-sized mechanical keyboard for Mac with a minimalist design and no flashy features.
The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging your USB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.
AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.
If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.
{{ title }}