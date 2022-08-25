5 out-of-sight superpowers for Google Contacts on Android – Computerworld

Ads

Quick: What’s the most exciting app on your Android phone right now?

Just a hunch here, but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Google Contacts probably wasn’t your answer. And why would it be? Your phone’s virtual Rolodex is about as exhilarating as a trip to the endodontist. Plus, our mobile devices have had systems for managing our contacts since way back in the prehistoric days, so it certainly doesn’t seem like something to celebrate.

Hold the phone, though — ’cause Android’s current contacts setup is much more than just a dusty ol’ place to dump names and numbers. The Google Contacts app has some genuinely useful advanced options that can make your life easier and make your phone more intelligent. And all you’ve gotta do is dig ’em up and start putting ’em to use.

One important note, before we dive in: All of these tips revolve around the Google Contacts app, which is the default Android contacts app for Google’s own Pixel phones and certain other devices. If you’re using a Samsung Android phone or any other device where the manufacturer swapped out Google Contacts for its own inferior alternative, I’d strongly suggest taking a moment to switch yourself over.

Aside from allowing you to tap into all of the tricks we’re about to explore, that’ll empower you to keep your contacts continuously synced with your existing Google account and thus be able to access ’em easily from a computer or any other Android device you sign into in the future, no matter who made it — without any manual transfers or meaningful effort required.

Cool? Cool. Let’s get into it:

One of the Google Contacts app’s most underappreciated possibilities on Android is the way the service lets you organize the humans and/or marsupials you know into different groups and then simplify how you interact with ’em.

Contacts’ grouping system follows the familiar Gmail labels-style approach, in which you can assign any number of custom labels onto different people’s profiles and then group ’em accordingly — while also continuing to see ’em in your main contacts list.

So, for instance, you might use a “Friends and Family” label to cover everyone in your phone who isn’t work-related. You might put a label called “Exceptionally Smart People” onto all of your Android-carrying colleagues and comrades. Or maybe you’d slap a “Squash Buds” label onto all the profiles of your squash-playing pals and/or fellow gourd enthusiasts.

Whatever the case may be, creating groups in Google Contacts gives you two key advantages on Android — sheer satisfaction of organization aside:

To get started, just open up the Google Contacts app on your phone, tap the three-line menu icon in its upper-left corner, and then tap “Create label” to start your first contacts group and decide who should belong to it. You can do the same thing from the Google Contacts website, too — if it seems easier to manage on a computer — and any changes you make in either place will instantly sync to the other.

Once you’ve got your groups going, the real power comes into play. In the Google Contacts app on Android:

Weirdly enough, you can’t accomplish that same feat directly from Gmail or Messages. The Contacts app really is the secret ingredient — and now that you know, you’ll never waste another second thinking about group conversation creation again.

Have you ever gone to call someone and gotten that little pop-up prompt asking you which of their numbers you want to use? It’s a pretty common occurrence when you have people with multiple digits on your device — a cell and work number, a home and monkey cage number, or whatever the case might be.

Or maybe you’ve tried typing someone’s name into Gmail and had the wrong email address show up as a suggestion — a personal address instead of a work account, an old Hotmail address instead of the one they actually check, or any other such oddity.

On the calling front, Android usually offers to let you set a default dialing number for any contact the very first time you call ’em. But if you ever want to change that default after the fact, it’s tough to know where to turn.

And when it comes to email, you’re relying purely on Google’s best guess as to which address you’re likely to want for any given contact. And there’s no obvious way to adjust that judgment.

In both cases, Google Contacts is your answer:

Good to know, no?

An oft-overlooked option in recent Android versions is the ability to set a specific custom ringtone for every contact who calls your phone with any regularity. That way, you’ll know within a second who’s ringing you and how urgently you need to answer or ignore it, based solely on the sound coming out of your phone’s speaker.

To create your own custom contact-specific ringtones, just head back into the Google Contacts app on your Android device, then:

And that’s it: The next time that contact calls, you’ll hear whatever sound you chose instead of your standard system ringtone — and you’ll instantly know what level of fear and/or dread to feel.

Got someone on your list who dials your digits a little too often? In addition to setting a custom ringtone, you can go a step further and tell your phone to automatically route calls from any specific number directly into your voicemail — so you never even hear a single ring.

It’s a less aggressive and obvious way to avoid someone’s calls than full-on blocking, which is available within Google’s Android Phone app on any device where it’s installed. And unlike blocking, this approach allows you to receive a message and decide if and when it’s worth returning that hackle-raising human’s call.

Here’s how to do it:

And make yourself a mental note, too: If you ever have a change of heart and want to allow that contact’s calls through again, you can find the option to do so in that very same place within the Google Contacts app.

Last but not least in our collection of Contacts tricks is a splendid shortcut for saving seconds when calling or messaging your most common contacts.

It’s part of Android’s woefully underused App Shortcuts system, and it can seriously step up your day-to-day efficiency.

To set this one up, you’ll want to start on your actual home screen:

That’ll put a one-tap shortcut for calling or texting that person right on your home screen for especially easy access:

You can then create an entire collection of those single-tap time-savers for all the people you call or text often.

And with that, your phone’s communication capabilities have been upgraded considerably. A mobile phone that’s actually optimized for efficient calling and messaging — goodness gracious. What’ll they think of next?!

Get even more Android optimizing intelligence with my free Android Shortcut Supercourse. You’ll learn tons of time-saving tricks for your phone!

Contributing Editor JR Raphael serves up tasty morsels about the human side of technology. Hungry for more? Join him on Twitter or sign up for his weekly newsletter to get fresh tips and insight in your inbox every Friday.

