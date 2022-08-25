Ankr Price Prediction 2022 – GOBankingRates

Ads

The number of cryptocurrencies more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, and there are now more than 12,000 digital coins on the market. They can roughly be grouped into two categories: those that provide some functional utility — those that “do” something — and those that do not. The value of those in the second group is based purely on the price traders are willing to pay for them.

ANKR, the native token of the Ankr platform, is a coin that does something. It is the lifeblood of a decentralized network that is at the forefront of the web3 movement. As you keep reading, you’ll learn about ANKR’s price prediction, but the hope of future appreciation isn’t the only thing that’s luring investors to this coin.

No investment can guarantee a return, but an investment in ANKR guarantees you ownership of a sliver of the internet’s next evolution — and a chance to make money in other ways.

Ankr is a leading provider of the tools and processes used to build the decentralized infrastructure that will support web3. Sometimes called web 3.0, web3 will be the third iteration of the internet, which is currently under development.

Founded in 2017 by software engineer Chandler Song and technology investment analyst Ryan Fang, Ankr had its Mainnet launch in 2019.

It’s important to understand that Ankr, itself, is not a blockchain. It provides a single decentralized platform with a suite of tools that builders, developers, stakers and applications use to access various blockchains anywhere on Earth.

There is a give side and a take side to the Ankr Protocol.

For example, nodes run a blockchain’s software and validate and store its transaction history. They are a necessary component, but one that requires technical skill and time. Anyone can earn rewards by providing a node to Ankr and fulfilling requests from blockchains worldwide.

On the other hand, projects and developers can pay independent, decentralized node providers to handle tasks for them if they don’t want to or don’t know how to establish and run their own nodes.

Here are a few of the ways that people use the Ankr Protocol:

The ANKR token is the native cryptocurrency of the Ankr infrastructure network. It is the backbone of the entire system, facilitating all activity on the Ankr Protocol. Part of Ankr’s success — it is the world’s fastest-growing decentralized network of its kind — can be traced to its flexible, affordable and user-friendly pay-as-you-go model.

ANKR is the utility token that makes that model possible. Whether you’re a node provider, staker or network user, you’ll use the ANKR utility token to facilitate all network operations.

The ANKR token:

Unlike non-utility cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin — whose value is based purely on the price that investors and speculators are willing to pay for it — ANKR, like Stellar Lumens (XLM), is the native coin of a functional network that’s adding real-world value to the emerging web 3.0.

The ANKR token’s value is derived from the fact that you can’t access or participate in the Ankr network without it. Its value can also be attributed to its fixed supply, which is limited to 10 billion tokens. Ankr released 40% of the tokens initially and released the other 60% in August 2022.

ANKR holders who deposit their coins are rewarded with a 9% APY — but staked ANKR tokens are locked for one year. That barrier to liquidity has long been a roadblock to cryptocurrency staking for many different coins, but Ankr has come up with a clever solution.

Through Ankr’s liquid staking program, stakers can mint “liquid” tokens that represent their staked ANKR coins. Token holders can sell liquid ANKR coins on other platforms whenever they want to exit their positions. That lets stakers cash out at any time without having to wait for their term to expire and without depleting the Ankr liquidity pool prematurely.

Is ANKR worth buying? That’s up to you and your financial advisor, but as you can see, ANKR does a lot of things that other cryptocurrencies can not.

You can’t buy, sell or trade ANKR directly through the Ankr platform. Instead, you have to purchase it as you would Bitcoin, Ether or any other digital coin or token through a cryptocurrency exchange.

Here are a few of the top exchanges that list ANKR among their offerings:

The following is a partial list of the top digital wallets that support ANKR:

On March 25, 2021, Coinbase announced it was adding three tokens to its listings — Curve DAO Token (CRV), Storj (STORJ) and ANKR.

It was a milestone for the Ankr platform and its corresponding ANKR token. With more than 103 million verified users, Coinbase is the largest and best-known crypto exchange in the U.S. Perhaps more importantly, it was the first and remains the only exchange that operates as a publicly traded company under the strict supervision of the SEC.

When Coinbase launched its IPO and its shares began trading on the Nasdaq in April 2021, the moment validated the cryptocurrency movement in general and gave Coinbase — and all the cryptocurrencies it lists — an unprecedented air of credibility.

ANKR broke the one-cent mark in April 2019 shortly after its Mainnet launch but quickly dropped to a fraction of a penny, where it remained until it broke past the penny mark again more than a year later in August 2020. It broke out the next year, peaking above $0.22 in March 2021. Following a familiar pattern of cryptocurrency volatility, it nosedived down to around $0.05 that summer. Then, a series of ups and downs led ANKR to the same crypto winter that froze most currencies in 2022, and today, ANKR trades at just shy of $0.04 — $0.0371 as of Aug. 22

It’s notoriously difficult to make price predictions about assets as turbulent as cryptocurrencies — especially ones like ANKR that are tied to emerging platforms. However, the popular forecast site WalletInvestor does not see good things happening for the token in the next few years. It predicts that by August 2025, ANKR will have lost nearly 88% of its value. The site expects that ANKR will spend the whole year in the sub-cent range, starting January 2025 at $0.00963 and ending the year in December at $0.00426.

There is more than one way to make money by purchasing ANKR coins. They could, of course, appreciate in value, meaning you could hope to one day sell them for more than you bought them.

ANKR, however, also provides an opportunity to rake in a hefty 9% APY by “staking” your holdings — kind of like the digital equivalent of parking your money in a CD or bond for a predetermined period of time.

Unlike most coins that allow staking, Ankr’s unique liquid staking format doesn’t lock you into the entire staking term. If for some reason you need to cash out, you can do so without penalty.

Finally, Ankr redistributes 70% of its fees — 49% to stakers and 21% to node providers — back to its users in the form of ANKR tokens.

All of this makes ANKR an investment worth considering.

