How can I put songs on my iPod without iTunes?

Have you just bought the new iPod from Apple? Or are you thinking about getting rid of your old iPod and making it more usable for everyday use? We can help, no matter what your reason for wanting to learn how to put music on an ipod without iTunes.

iTunes is not the best way to transfer music to iOS devices. There are many reasons users don’t like iTunes. iTunes is no longer available for Mac users. Only Windows PC users have access to the iTunes desktop tool.

Even if you have iTunes installed on your Windows PC, it can be difficult to use this software. Transfers can be painfully slow and conversions to iOS-friendly formats can take even longer than most people can handle.

Softorino might be the best tool to help you put music on your iPod without iTunes. Let’s discuss the solution and all the reasons why you should use Softorino’s desktop tool with your iPod Classic, Nano or Shuffle.

How to Put Songs on an iPod without iTunes

You can also use iTunes to convert all your songs and transfer them to an iPod. Most users don’t like this tool, as it is difficult to use and takes a long time to complete the transfer and conversion processes.

You also have many online tools available, but most of them are inefficient and unreliable so people avoid them. What is a better way to put songs on an iPod without iTunes?

Softorino created WALTR PRO, a desktop utility that allows us to convert formats and transfer files between iOS devices. It can be used on Windows PC or Mac, and it supports Wi-Fi file transfers.

WALTR PRO supports bulk transfers and conversions, which is a big advantage over most other online and desktop tools. It does this in a matter of minutes, if not seconds. It automatically detects the format, converts it to Apple-friendly format, and does so without additional steps.

It also detects any missing metadata and adds it into the converted files. This means that when you listen to your iPod’s favorite tracks, you can also see the original album art.

Do you want to learn more about WALTR PRO? So are we! So, let’s dive right into it!

Step №1: Download and install WALTR PRO

WALTR PRO’s trial version is available for free on your Mac or Windows PC. You can use the free version to learn the basics and decide if it is worth the money.

After the download is completed, you can install it on your computer. Watch the onboarding video to see how this simple but effective tool works. To receive the trial key, you will need to enter your email address.

You can now transfer files by entering the trial key that you received on your email address.

Step №2: Plug Your iPod Into Your Computer

You will most likely want your songs in your iPod’s music library so you will need to connect your iPod to your computer with its USB cable. You will only need to attach your iPod via the USB cable once. After that, you can pair them through Wi-Fi. Make sure your iPod and laptop are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Simply connect your iPod to the computer via a USB cable. Next, click on the settings wheel of the WALTR PRO window. Select the Enable WiFi Connection option. This will allow you to transfer files directly from your iPod using the USB cable.

Step №3 Drag and Drop

To begin the conversion or transfer process, you can either click on Select Files or drag and drop the files to the WALTR Pro window.

WALTR PRO takes only a few moments to convert and transfer your files to your iPod. You will need to choose the file you want to transfer before hitting the Convert and Transmit button.

Why is WALTR PRO the Best Tool To Transfer Music to iPod Without iTunes?

Simply put, WALTRPRO makes it much easier for people who aren’t tech-savvy enough not to have to use complex tools for conversions and transfers that require more than a dozen steps.

WALTR PRO’s ease-of-use is second to none. It’s revolutionary, reliable, cost-effective, lightning fast, simple, and convenient. We believe WALTR PRO is a great investment.

Wi-Fi allows you to transfer files from your iOS device[s] to another iOS device.

This tool allows users edit the destination file.

Many useful features can be accessed at an affordable price

It allows for easy drag-and drop.

You have many customization options available

Can I download and transfer music to my iPod from YouTube?

You want to be able to access all your YouTube tracks on your iPod and listen to them with no third-party apps or Wi-Fi. Softorino also has your back on this aspect!

Softorino YouTube Conversion 2 [SYC2] is a tool that allows you to download audiobooks, songs, and podcasts directly from YouTube. You can listen to them on your iPod Music app. It works on both Macs and Windows PC. The tool even has its own browsing tool so that you can search for your favorite YouTube audio files without leaving the SYC2 window.

Here’s how it works:

Step №1 How to download and install SYC 2

The official Softorino website offers a free trial of SYC2 for Windows and Mac. Wait for the download process to finish before installing the software on your computer.

You will get a full day of unlimited transfers and conversions to all iOS devices. If you are satisfied with the results, then you can invest in the affordable license.

In the event that you choose to purchase SYC2 Premium, you have the option of choosing from monthly, annual, or one-time payment plans.

Step №2 Find Audio Files on Youtube

You can use the built-in browser of SYC2 for finding your favorite YouTube audio files. This is done by entering the file name in the search bar. After that, you’ll be presented with the top results.

Click on the video you want to convert and move to your iPod. Next, click the Add to Queue button at the top. You can do this for as many audio files you want to convert and then transfer to your iPod.

Step №3 Convert YouTube tracks and transfer them to your iPod

After you have added all the songs to the queue, adjust the conversion and transfer options according to your preferences. You’re probably looking for ways to transfer songs from your iPod to this situation, so you will need to choose Audio under the Convert To menu.

Click on Original, MP3, and AAC under Audio to choose the desired format. To transfer files to your iPod simply select your iPod under the Save To menu. After you have finished tweaking the settings, click the Convert and Transfer to iPod button at the bottom.

It will convert all audio files and then transfer them to your iPod. SYC2 allows you to browse, convert, or transfer your YouTube tracks directly from the browser.

Conclusion Thoughts

The iPod is a cool gadget that’s still underrated. It can provide up to 36 hours of battery-life depending on the model, and better sound quality. You may not want to use it to clear space on your phone, which is normally reserved for music and audio files. Instead, you might consider using it to take a trip down memory lane.

We hope that our guide on how you can put music on an iPod without iTunes helped you understand WALTR PRO and why it is the best tool to convert and transfer files to iOS.

For any further information or questions, please contact the Softorino team.