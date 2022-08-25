Win a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone or Tablet… – The Sun

Ads

HERE is your chance to win one of three amazing Samsung Galaxy devices worth over £999, plus enjoy 12 months of Disney+ on Samsung!

We have teamed up with Samsung to give away three state-of-the-art tech gadgets, perfect for all the family.

Flex, flip and transform your world with the new Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. Its folding glass display creates an unmistakable design that means you will definitely stand out from the crowd. It's perfect for those who are looking for the latest and greatest in looks, durability and performance.

We are also giving away an epic Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with standout brightness, a powerful 4nm processor and revolutionary night-time cameras with Dual Optical Zooms. Plus, it comes with an embedded S Pen to make typing even easier.

Last but not least, one lucky reader will bag the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra gives you more room to be productive with three apps running on screen at once. As well as vibrant, cinema-quality visuals on a Super AMOLED display1 that is up to 14.6”2 in size – ideal for unmissable blockbusters and streaming exclusive originals on Disney+.

And if you are one of the three lucky winners, or just so happen to have purchased one of the eligible Galaxy devices recently, you can enjoy streaming 12 months of Disney+ on Samsung!

Fill in the form below and see if you are one of the three lucky winners of this great competition.

Competition is open to UK residents (excluding Northern Ireland), aged 18+ only. Competition ends at 23:59pm on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Winners will be notified within 28 days. See here for the full Terms & Conditions.

Disney+ Terms & Conditions:

RRP £7.99p/m/€8.99p/m after 12mths. Ends 30/09/22. Redeem by 14/10/22. Cancel anytime. 18+. T&Cs apply, see samsung.com/uk/boost/disneyplusfullterms.

©2022 Disney and its related entities. Promoter: Samsung Electronics (UK) Limited.

Career criminal target of Olivia's killer is REFUSING to help cops

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins line-up revealed from EastEnders to Strictly stars

Emily Atack soaks up the sun with her sis on girlie beach holiday

I've travelled for 40 years – the £8.99 item I swear by no matter where I go

©News Group Newspapers Limited in England No. 679215 Registered office: 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF. “The Sun”, “Sun”, “Sun Online” are registered trademarks or trade names of News Group Newspapers Limited. This service is provided on News Group Newspapers’ Limited’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site. View our online Press Pack. For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on The Sun, please use the Site Map. The Sun website is regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes. For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: thesun.co.uk/editorial-complaints/

source