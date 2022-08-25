Tesla's new airbag helps prevent front passengers from colliding [video] – Not a Tesla App

The Model Y is one of the safest production vehicles because Tesla is constantly taking steps to further its outstanding safety ratings.
The latest safety improvement comes from Tesla China where Gigafactory Shanghai has started rolling out Model Ys with an additional airbag.
The new airbag optimizes the all-around safety of the Model Y and can help prevent front passengers from colliding with each other. With the new update in place, Giga Shanghai-produced Model Y’s now come standard with an extra far-side airbag.
Tesla officially announced the addition of the new airbag on China-made Model Ys on Weibo. The translation reads:
“Design with safety first! Tesla China’s intelligently-made Model Y has been equipped with “remote airbags” as standard equipment to protect your travel safety in an all-around way. #Tesla uses intelligent safety to protect every consumer, and the safety gene is always the same #ThisisTesla
The additional side airbag is mounted on the inside of the driver’s seat. When deployed, the airbag can significantly reduce contact injuries between front occupants during a side crash. According to the Euro NCAP, about 25% of crash injuries in traffic accidents result from side crashes.
This update could make a substantial difference during side impact crashes, whereby occupants usually get thrown into each other.
The addition of the new airbag in Made in China (MiC) Model Ys is likely one of many recent upgrades to the Model Y production line in Gigafactory Shanghai. Based on this, we could soon see an extra far-side airbag added to the made in China Model 3, whose production lines in Giga Shanghai were also recently upgraded.
We could also see this upgrade come to other Gigafactories globally in the near future. As we’ve seen with other Tesla features, Tesla will often add a feature in one factory and will then update other factories when possible.
Watch Tesla China’s video on the Model Y’s far-side airbag in the video below.
Tesla has recently started rolling out their latest 2022.20 update, version 2022.20.9.
Although minor revisions such as these usually only contain minor fixes, this update appears to contain several new features.
In May of 2021 Tesla introduced their first vehicles with Tesla Vision. These vehicles no longer included the radar hardware and instead relied on Tesla’s vision-only system.
Although the vehicles initially lacked some features when compared to their radar-equipped counterparts, they have now mostly caught up through software updates.
Early on Tesla Vision vehicles didn’t include Smart Summon or Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance. Autopilot speeds were also limited to 75 MPH (120 KPH) and the minimum follow distance was increased.
However, most of these features have now been added to Tesla Vision vehicles. The only area in which vision-based cars are still behind vehicles with radar is the maximum Autopilot speed allowed and the minimum follow distance.
After several updates, the maximum Autopilot speed for vision cars is now 85 MPH and the follow distance can now be set between two and seven car lengths.
With update 2022.20.9 Tesla appears to be adding Tesla Vision to vehicles with a radar for the first time.
The only other instance that we’re aware of in which a radar-equipped vehicle would have Tesla Vision would be if they were enrolled in the FSD Beta program.
If you have Tesla’s FSD Beta, then your radar has already been turned off and your vehicle relies on Tesla Vision exclusively.
It’s not clear yet whether all vehicles with radar will transition to Tesla Vision with this update or if Tesla will be rolling out the feature slowly while listening closely for feedback. Tesla used this method when they carefully rolled out the ‘Apply Brakes When Regen is Limited‘ feature. Although the feature was initially part of 2022.16, many customers only found the feature enabled in later software updates.
We have seen two vehicles transition to Tesla Vision with this update, a 2021 Model S and a refresh Model X.
Another new feature in 2022.20.9 is the introduction of Dynamic Brake Lights into additional markets.
Tesla’s Dynamic Brake Lights feature will automatically flash your brake lights quickly if you suddenly slow down.
Your hazard lights will also flash temporarily if you come to a complete stop.
This feature was previously rolled out to many European nations in 2020, but it is now being expanded to several new countries. Some of the new countries include Australia and New Zealand, but there may be others included as well. We do know that the U.S. is not one of the new markets.
We should know more about vehicles transitioning to Tesla Vision and which markets are receiving the Dynamic Brake Lights feature as update 2022.20.9 continues to roll out to additional vehicles.
Tesla started rolling out software version 2022.24 to a wider section of its fleet (update 2022.24.5), introducing some appreciated new changes.
Before the current update, checking your tire pressure while the car was stopped was not possible. In order to prolong the battery life of the wireless tire pressure sensors, Tesla would only display the current tire pressure if the vehicle was in motion. Now the Service section (under Controls) will display the last known tire pressure for each wheel.
Keeping tabs on your tire pressure is not only paramount to your safety, but also improves efficiency while driving. An NHTSA study suggests that low tire pressure can reduce your driving range by around 0.3% for every 1% reduction in tire pressure.
With the new update you will also see the recommended cold tire pressure for the front and rear wheels, at the top of the screen.
Tesla recommends a tire pressure range of 40 to 45 PSI. This is often the minimum air pressure required to support your vehicle at its maximum load, depending on the type and vehicle configuration.
Reddit user Wugz reported a while ago that Tesla’s vehicle state API would soon include data from the internal TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), so it could be possible we will soon have access to that same data via the Tesla app.
Update 2022.24 also enables the user to uninstall individual games, freeing up space on the vehicle’s internal drive. In addition to uninstalling games, you can also view the size of each game, and which drive they’re installed on.
When a game has been uninstalled, it can still be viewed as an available game in the vehicle and you’ll be given an option to reinstall the game.
Tesla has been giving its video game selection more attention. Elon Musk says that Tesla may show off its upcoming Steam integration next month.
Depending on your model, the vehicle’s internal storage ranges from 8GB (MCU 1) to 64GB for MCU 2, and up to 256GB for MCU 3. Tesla is expected to support external storage devices when they roll out Steam support.
Currently, most Tesla games in Tesla cars are Atari classics, including well-known titles like Super Breakout, Tempest, and Missile Command. Additionally, there are more recent games like Fallout Shelter, Sonic the Hedgehog, Cuphead, and Beach Buggy Racing 2, as well as some more traditional ones like Solitaire, Chess, and Backgammon. Users can enjoy some of these games using the touchscreen or the steering wheel and pedals.
GPS directions have also been moved to the top left corner of the screen. When the vehicle’s navigation is active and the maps are covered with another application, the next step in the directions will now be shown at the top left corner, instead of the bottom left corner.
Amongst other notable features included in update 2022.24, the company rolled out ‘Tesla Profiles’, giving you the option to tie your driver profile to your Tesla account.
This means some of your vehicle’s settings, such as mirror, seat and wheel positions, will be able to travel with you from one Tesla to another. Read more about Cloud Profiles.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.5.
Redictate your text message If you’re replying to a text message and it wasn’t transcribed correctly, you can redo i…
In the controls menu, under the suspension tab, the usual image of the Tesla is replaced by the submarine version of the…
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.5.
