Georgia consumers warned of solar power offers – ValdostaToday.com

ATLANTA – Georgians are being warned to be aware of ads from rooftop solar marketers that are misleading with false promises.

Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills. Consumers have reported inaccurate cost/benefit calculations, poorly designed or installed products, an inability to reach the vendor after installation, and false claims of partnership with Georgia Power and Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives made by the solar marketers.

“Solar panel installation is a significant investment, whether you buy or lease a system,” said Carr. “We strongly urge Georgians to thoroughly research whether this is the right solution for them and to confirm that the solar panel company they are considering is reputable.”

Homeowners should be aware that even with solar power panels installed, they still have to pay their electric utility provider for access to the electric grid and for electricity when their solar is not operating, such as at night, on cold winter mornings, or cloudy days.

Consumers should always confirm program and participation details before signing up for an offer. Customers with a solar system are required to have an agreement with their electric utility company if they wish to connect their system to the electric grid or participate in a utility-sponsored solar program, so be sure to contact your electricity provider to confirm details before committing to anything. For information about solar programs, consumers can visit the website of their electricity provider, be it Georgia Power or an EMC.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips for consumers considering installing solar panels for their home:

For additional information about whether solar energy is right for you, how to select a provider and how to finance the purchase, visit consumer.georgia.gov/solar-power-your-home.

