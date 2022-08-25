Investors are on edge as Shiba Inu price may have gone too far – FXStreet

Ads

Tony M.

FXStreet Follow Following

Shiba Inu price displays concerning signals which could shake out the strongest SHIB investors.

Also read: Is MSTR stock facing possible bankruptcy on Bitcoin collapse?

Shiba Inu price shows evidence that more price drops are likely for the notorious meme coin. The self-proclaimed “Doge Killer” looks like roadkill as the bears have managed to breach previously held support zones at $0.00001839. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding the all-time-low and all-time-high at $0.00001513 was recently breached with a bearish engulfing candle.

Shiba Inu price is also losing support from investors who thought the current dip was worth buying. The Relative Strength Index confounds this idea as the buyers’ support levels have been breached in multiple time frames. The bears are likely in profit and will not be closing their shorts until lower liquidity levels, such as the $0.000000666 zone, are tapped.



SHIB/USDT 9-Hour Chart

Still, weekly and monthly charts will be the ultimate deciding factor for the Shiba recovery rally. If the SHIB price can breach the $0.00001774 a bullish hammer could print on the weekly chart. Thus there could be potential for a relief rally to $0.00003000, resulting in a 130% increase from the current Shiba Inu price.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC).

Ethereum price has been on a massive uptrend due to the upcoming software update to the underlying blockchain called “Merge.” This upgrade will allow it to transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.

Cardano price coils in triangular fashion on the 3-day chart. Santiment’s 3-year Dormant Circulation Indicator shows a massive influx of circulating coins, signaling an upcoming sell-off. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $0.595.

A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source

Ads