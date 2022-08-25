Samsung's Jay Y. Lee Pardoned by South Korea, May Rejoin Board – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance. Live from London and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Sohee Kim and
Jeong-Ho Lee
Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee won a presidential pardon from graft charges, allowing him to formally take the helm of an electronics conglomerate roiled by global demand and supply shocks.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol cleared the heir to the country’s biggest company of bribery charges, for which Lee spent 18 months in prison before his release on parole a year ago. Samsung’s shares rose as much as 1.3% in Seoul.
