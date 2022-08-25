Enthusiast Gaming's latest EV.IO NFT drop sells out in six – GlobeNewswire

Ads

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enthusiast Gaming Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced that its newest Web3 game, EV.IO, has sold out its latest non-fungible token (“NFT”) drop.

The limited edition drop of 2,500 tokens on the Magic Eden marketplace, sold out in six hours on August 19, 2022. Coined the “most popular game on the Solana blockchain” by Magic Eden, EV.IO’s latest mint, sold at a price between 2.00-2.50 SOL.

Following a successful first NFT mint on the Fractal marketplace earlier this year, EV.IO chose Magic Eden for its latest drop. Magic Eden has seen a steady rise in users and transaction volume in recent months and ranked as the 2nd largest NFT marketplace overall in June, according to DappRadar. EV.IO monthly users have grown to over 1 million monthly web3 gaming enthusiasts.

“We are proud to have EV.IO be considered a first-class, top-tier game on the entire Solana blockchain. Selling out in just a few short hours is yet another proof point that our NFT strategy is beginning to materialize,” said Bill Kara, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “Since the launch of EV.IO earlier this year, we have unlocked two new in-game revenue streams – NFT’s and direct sales. As EV.IO continues to mature and the audience grows, we believe there can be additional revenue opportunities.”

To find out more about EV.IO NFTs, visit nft.ev.io and play online anytime at www.ev.io.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

