Cryptocurrency Elrond Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours & More Latest News Here – upjobsnews

Elrond’s EGLD/USD price has increased 3.82% over the past 24 hours to $55.78, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $58.69 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $545.64.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Elrond over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Elrond’s trading volume has climbed 157.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.33%. This brings the circulating supply to 22.87 million, which makes up an estimated 72.78% of its max supply of 31.42 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for EGLD is #49 at $1.28 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.











