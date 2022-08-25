Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is launching on September 16 – comments – GSMArena.com

Ads

FatShady, 23 Aug 2022jokes on them, i never paid for their phones, i owned an iphone 3 but was given to me, owned g… moreWho cares!!!

zu, 23 Aug 2022Definitely Samsung going to loose the market if they use the Exynos 850 cpu, customers always … moreYour are the best phone in the market, so customers need some special request. They need 5.5 inch or 5.7 inch phone ( like apple mini) , Exynos cpu with ryzen gpu. 8gb minimum ram , 5000mah battery , mainly you have to give two rear camera only. We are waiting for your A24 phone.

you have to suffer, 23 Aug 2022you paid for the brand name. just like apple.jokes on them, i never paid for their phones, i owned an iphone 3 but was given to me, owned galaxy s3, s4 mini and s5 but they were bought years after release and paid by my dad, the phones that i bought with my own money were from realme and xiaomi so far.

Anonymous, 23 Aug 2022Samsung is planning to use only Exynos for its A series. In 2023, there will be a new Exynos t… moreDefinitely Samsung going to loose the market if they use the Exynos 850 cpu, customers always like latest technology for their valuable money. If the partnership with ryzen gpu then ok no issues but if they use mali gpu then customers will stop to buy Samsung phones. They need to reduce the display size to 5.8 – 6.1 it's better to use the phone with one hand when customers are in busy time.

you have to suffer, 23 Aug 2022you paid for the brand name. just like apple.They have one of best Android variants and longest software support. That's also worth something for some people who don't just constantly look at hardware specs on paper and nothing else…

Anonymous, 22 Aug 2022I love SAMSUNG high end phones, but why do their Midrange phone looks LAME AF??? Yeah I get ya, only Samsung would get rid of their notch and add a left center hole punch camera

FatShady, 22 Aug 2022300 euros for this POS? no oled/amoled, no charger in the box, pathetic cameras and only 4gb o… moreyou paid for the brand name. just like apple.

The Android Freak, 23 Aug 2022Samsung will never make phone with snapdragon 870.Samsung is planning to use only Exynos for its A series. In 2023, there will be a new Exynos to slot between the 850 and 1280 to power models like A24. Maybe we will even see a successor to the 850.

Dragon eggs , 22 Aug 2022Where is galaxy A53S with Snapdragon 7 Gen1 or 870??A52s launched on August 17 2021, and we are nearing Sept 2022 with no news of the A53s. I already expected when the A53 launched that there will never be a A53s with Snapdragon, because Samsung planning to use only Exynos for its A series.

Dragon eggs , 22 Aug 2022Where is galaxy A53S with Snapdragon 7 Gen1 or 870??Samsung will never make phone with snapdragon 870.

This pos makes nokia x20 look like the best phone at $250 lmao

It is a 120Hz screen!

Mmmma, 22 Aug 2022When the OEM drop the 5g name I don't know i have all ready i am buy but not use now camera outstanding

Where is galaxy A53S with Snapdragon 7 Gen1 or 870??

haha free 15w charger that was included in the box 2 years ago

FatShady, 22 Aug 2022300 euros for this POS? no oled/amoled, no charger in the box, pathetic cameras and only 4gb o… moreWhat you expect out of Samsung? They will charge insanely high just for One UI 5.1 next year.

300 euros for this POS? no oled/amoled, no charger in the box, pathetic cameras and only 4gb of ram in the base model, but since its scamsung, people are going to praise them and if it was anyone else, they'd be talking all kind of shit about them…

i fail to see why someone will pay 300$ for budget device when you can get s10/20 refurbished for that amount and experience/speed wont be far away from current flagships

I love SAMSUNG high end phones, but why do their Midrange phone looks LAME AF???

When the OEM drop the 5g name

I don't know

