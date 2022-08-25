Bitcoin price news – live: BTC hits 2022 record as crypto market passes $2 trillion – Yahoo Finance UK

Ads

Check out these fantastic celebrity homes which are on the market now

Bitcoin has finally broken out of a window it has been trading within since the start of the year, rising to a three-month price high on Tuesday.

An overnight surge took BTC above $48,000 for the first time since early January, building on a price rally that has seen it rise more than $10,000 over the last two weeks. It has since settled slightly and is back just below $48,000 on Wednesday.

The latest gains were mirrored among other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), pushing the overall crypto market above $2 trillion.

Analysts have attributed the positive movements to various bullish trends that have been forming throughout March, including a dwindling supply of bitcoin on crypto exchanges.

There have also been rumours that other countries may be making moves to follow El Salvador by adopting bitcoin as a legal form of tender.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below.

Crypto market rises above $2 trillion

10:41 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Michael Saylor, who heads the largest corporate bitcoin investor MicroStrategy, has said bitcoin represents “the great exodus of capital from analog assets in physical space to digital assets in cyberspace”.

Software firm MicroStrategy announced another massive BTC investment yesterday, borrowing against the bitcoin it already owns to buy another $205 million worth of the cryptocurrency.

You can watch his full comments here:

#Bitcoin represents the great exodus of capital from analog assets in physical space to digital assets in cyberspace to escape circumstances that are both toxic and parasitic to the human condition. pic.twitter.com/yFc3s3YMTK

— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 30, 2022

04:10 , Vishwam Sankaran

Bitcoin’s price remains unchanged compared to its value a day earlier at about $47,200.

Ethereum has marginally increased in value by about 1 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The values of other top cryptocurrencies, including cardano and terra remain unchanged in the last day.

However, solana and avalanche have surged by 7 to 9 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The overall crypto market has grown by over 1 per cent in the last day and is valued at $2.16 trillion.

Wednesday 30 March 2022 13:30 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin’s recent good run looks to be on hold, stalling just below $48,000.

One reason for the slight dip, according to GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou, is the $625 million hack of the blockchain game Axie Infinity. Here’s what he has to say:

“The dip has been bought up as bitcoin remains above $47,000, showing great strength amongst the news of the hack. One factor for this could be the positive news of Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, obtaining a $205 million loan from Silvergate Bank, which is collateralised by bitcoin, in order to buy more bitcoin. The buy pressure of MicroStrategy and Luna Foundation Guard is understandably contributing to a strong uptrend in the short term.”

Wednesday 30 March 2022 08:26 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Software firm MicroStrategy is already all-in on bitcoin, with holdings of more than $5 billion arguably making it more a crypto company than a computer company.

Not satisfied with being the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, CEO Michael Saylor has announced another $205 million bitcoin purchase.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that the bitcoin was paid for through a bitcoin collateralised loan. This means Saylor is borrowing against the bitcoin MicroStrategy already owns in order to buy more bitcoin. Bold strategy.

MacroStrategy, a subsidiary of @MicroStrategy, has closed a $205 million bitcoin-collateralized loan with Silvergate Bank to purchase #bitcoin. $MSTR $SIhttps://t.co/QYw2ZgeE3U

— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 29, 2022

Wednesday 30 March 2022 03:21 , Vishwam Sankaran

Bitcoin has dropped in value by about 1 per cent in the last day after a week of gains that took its price close to $48,000.

The leading cryptocurrency is currently valued at about $47,000, and has dropped by over 2 per cent in the last 10 hours.

Ethereum has seen its price drop by about 1 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Other top cryptocurrencies, including solana, cardano, and polkadot have also dropped in value by 1 to 2 per cent in the last day.

Memecoins dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have dropped in value by 2 to 3 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, terra has risen by over 8 per cent in the last 24 hours, and by more than 15 per cent in the last week.

The overall crypto market has dropped in value by about 1 per cent and is valued at $2.11 trillion.

Tuesday 29 March 2022 14:36 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Environmentalists have launched a campaign to encourage the crypto industry to change bitcoin’s underlying code in order to reduce its considerable electricity consumption.

Change the Code Note the Climate claims that switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake would slash bitcoin’s energy requirements by 99 per cent – but it’s not a simple switch. It would require consensus among bitcoin miners and industry figures in order to happen, which has historically been extremely difficult (just look at bitcoin cash).

You can read the full story here.

Bitcoin mining campaign aims to reduce energy consumption by 99%

Tuesday 29 March 2022 09:33 , Anthony Cuthbertson

It’s been a rocky first quarter for bitcoin but finally it’s back above the level that it started the year at.

It’s now up nearly $15,000 from the lows it saw in January, though still remains roughly $20,000 away from the all-time high it experienced in November.

Tuesday 29 March 2022 07:28 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin peaked above $48,000 overnight, reaching above its 2022 price record.

It is the first time it has been this high since 31 December 2021, with the latest rally providing renewed optimism that a longer term bull market could be forming.

There are several factors driving the positive market movement, including Goldman Sachs becoming the first big US bank to trade BTC over the counter, as well as the Terra network (LUNA) stockpiling bitcoin for a $10 billion reserve for its TUSD stablecoin.

Tuesday 29 March 2022 02:57 , Vishwam Sankaran

Bitcoin continues to grow for the seventh consecutive day, rising in value by over 15 per cent in the last week.

The leading cryptocurrency has grown by over 1.5 per cent in the last day and is valued at about $47,500.

Ethereum has also grown in value by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, and by over 15 per cent in the last week.

Other top cryptocurrencies, including solana, cardano, and avalanche have also surged by over 3 per cent in the last day.

In the last 7 days, solana has grown in value by over 20 per cent, and cardano by over 30 per cent.

Memcoin dogecoin has seen a price surge of over 20 per cent in the last 7 days with its value marginally increasing in the last 24 hours.

Its spinoff shiba inu has grown by over 6 per cent in the last day and by nearly 20 per cent in the last week.

The chart looks green with the overall crypto market showing continued signs of growth, rising in value by about 2 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Monday 28 March 2022 19:33 , Anthony Cuthbertson

A Satoshi-era bitcoin wallet has suddenly shown signs of life for the first time in a decade.

The holdings of 500BTC have increased by nearly 2 million per cent since they were last active, rising from around $250 to more than $23m.

You can read the full story here.

Bitcoin from Satoshi-era wallet suddenly activates after 11 years

Monday 28 March 2022 15:08 , Anthony Cuthbertson

After just breaking above $47,500, bitcoin is now just a couple of hundred dollars away from its 2022 record, which it saw in the first days of January.

This breakout could be a bullish indication for further gains, according to crypto market commentator and author Glen Goodman, as it could spell the end to a “head and shoulders” pattern that had been forming.

“The h&s failure still isn’t confirmed until we’re past the second shoulder again, but it’s looking more promising now,” he tweeted.

$BTC has broken through the orange line. Classic fast, sharp breakout move. This is a bullish indication for cryptos in general.

The h&s failure still isn't confirmed until we're past the second shoulder again, but it's looking more promising now. https://t.co/oEwtDdIXwW

— Glen Goodman (@glengoodman) March 28, 2022

Monday 28 March 2022 13:15 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Since early January bitcoin had been stuck trading between a relatively narrow price window of between $34,000 and $44,000, so it’s a big move today to finally break out of it.

We’ve heard from Simon Peters, a market analyst at the online trading platform eToro, to hear his thoughts on the latest developments:

The token broke through a key resistance level last night, and has now hit a three-month high. It is now close to reversing all of its losses from 2022. With the price of BTC through $45,000 all eyes will be on what range it settles in this week.

The strong rebound for the majority of major cryptocurrencies is particularly encouraging at the moment in the face of rising interest rates and global geopolitical uncertainty – both of which have the tendency to send investors away from risk assets and toward safe havens.

Interest rates in particular can have the effect of draining markets of capital, so to see crypto performing strongly despite this is a testament to the innate strengths investors now see in the future case for cryptocurrencies.

Simon Peters, eToro

Monday 28 March 2022 10:20 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Popular crypto market analyst PlanB, who gained over 1 million followers on Twitter last year on the strength of his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) price prediction model, has suggested that the latest rally could be the one that finally fulfils the model.

According to one version of the pseudonymous Dutch analyst’s S2F model, BTC was meant to hit six figures before the end of last year before plateauing and consolidating. Instead it peaked at close to $69,000 in November before crashing all the way back down towards $30,000. After two previous record-breaking rallies, will it be third time lucky?

Third time’s a charm? pic.twitter.com/psfkKJDu6x

— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) March 26, 2022

Monday 28 March 2022 10:08 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The latest price gains for bitcoin have helped push the overall crypto market above $2 trillion for the first time since early February.

It still remains a way off the all-time high of close to $3 trillion that it reached last November, but it is now up more than $500 billion in less than two months and appears to still be climbing.

The only one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies not to contribute to the recent rally is Terra (LUNA), which saw a modest loss of just over 1 per cent over the last week.

Monday 28 March 2022 09:51 , Anthony Cuthbertson

to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market.

With leading cryptocurrencies currently surging in price, we’ll be bringing you all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for BTC, Ethereum (ETH) and other leading cryptocurrencies.

Russia's Kirishi oil refinery, owned by Surgutneftegaz, is due to sharply cut high octane gasoline output in October and November amid maintenance but will boost production of low octane fuel for export, industry sources said on Tuesday. The refinery, located in western part of Russia, would hold maintenance of isomerisation and catalytic reforming units from Oct. 1 until Nov. 15, the source said.

The global economy is increasingly at risk of sliding into recession, surveys showed on Tuesday, as consumers faced with generation-high inflation rein in spending while central banks are tightening policy aggressively just when support is needed. A myriad of purchasing managers' surveys published on Tuesday from Asia to Europe to the United States showed business activity contracting and pointed to little hope of a turnaround anytime soon. U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August and is at its weakest in 18 months, with particular softness registered in the services sector.

China's autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country's hottest summer on record.

Everything you need to know about how the energy price cap will affect your bills

Tomus Patrick Arif targeted old and vulnerable people according to the Insolvency Service

Hungary will amend by the end of October several laws criticised by the European Commission if an agreement on financial aid is reached with the EU executive, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Tuesday. The Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban's government of undermining the rule of law. Hungary also faces financial penalties from the European Union over the same rule of law issues – including public tender procedures that fall short on anti-corruption safeguards – and had until the end of Monday to address Brussels' concerns.

Norway plans to maintain its current high gas production level until the end of the decade as Europe plans to ditch Russian imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, its energy minister said on Tuesday. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now until 2030," Terje Aasland told Reuters in an interview. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate predicted in January that gas output would be at 118 bcm – lower than the current level – in 2026, the furthest year out forecast by the regulator.

A Silicon Valley startup offers voice-altering tech to call center workers around the world. Is it fighting bias – or perpetuating it?

Eurostar trains will not stop in Kent for up to three years, the operator said as it blamed the decision on Brexit and its post-pandemic recovery.

Indoor Flooring Market Indoor Flooring Market Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Indoor Flooring Market By Type, By Construction Type, By End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The indoor flooring market size was valued at $133,288.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $226,305.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Indoor flooring materials are building mater

The heir to the Murdoch media empire has complained about “sensational” language used by an Australian news outlet he is suing over its attempts to publicly “humiliate him”.

MILAN (Reuters) -Creating a single broadband network is "the right step" for Italy, Telecom Italia's (TIM) biggest investor Vivendi said on Tuesday. "It has taken many years, but now we can be at a turning point," Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said at a conference in Rimini. Under new TIM CEO Pietro Labriola, the Italian phone group is overhauling its business by ceding control of its landline grid to Italian state lender CDP to raise cash and cut debt.

TALLINN , Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year marks the 5th anniversary of CoinLoan, an EU-regulated cryptocurrency company. CoinLoan grew rapidly over the past five years, gaining loyal customers along the way. For registered users, the company is offering limited edition NFTs as a thank-you gift. Since its launch in 2017, CoinLoan has observed many changes in the crypto industry, navigating through storms and enjoying tailwinds. The company had its best year in 2021, when the market ca

Orders for big-ticket US-manufactured goods were flat in July after four straight monthly increases due to a plunge in the volatile military aircraft category, according to government data released Wednesday.

Greece's economy could grow by 5.7% this year from 4.0% previously forecast as the country benefits from a strong rebound in tourism, UBS said in a research report on Wednesday. "Our new growth projection is 150 basis points above market consensus of 4.2%," UBS economist Gyorgy Kovacs said in the report. Tourism revenues are expected to reach 20 billion euros this year, topping projections of 15 billion and last year's 10.5 billion, including a positive effect on job creation, the report said.

Ukraine is on course to ship nearly as much grain this month as it did before the Russian invasion, in a triumph for international efforts to ease food shortages, a US official said Tuesday.

during the forecasted period. LiDAR drone’s adoption in mining application is driving the growth as mine operators are leveraging LiDAR drone technology to improve data quality, increase safety, and reduce operational expenses; while growing adoption of new and advanced technologies has led to an increased demand for LiDAR drones for precision farming applications.New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type, B

Sterling was steady against the dollar on Wednesday, holding above a 2-1/2 year low touched a day earlier after data added to signs that a recession may be looming in Britain. Sterling had touched its lowest on Tuesday since March 2020 after the purchasing manager's index (PMI) data showed growth in Britain's private sector slowing to a crawl in August, with factory output falling and the larger services sector ekeing out only a modest expansion. The figures added to signs that Britain's economy will shrink.

Japan's prime minister on Wednesday called for a push to revive the country's nuclear power industry in a bid to tackle soaring imported energy costs linked to the war in Ukraine.

The small-scale LNG market was estimated to be USD 8. 3 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 14. 6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10. 38% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the market due to disruption in the supply chain, reduction in energy consumption, and discouraging investments in newer technologies.New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small-scale LNG Market –

source