Mononoke Inu Coin price prediction: How does TAMA compare to it? – Washington City Paper

Investing in one of the cryptocurrencies demands long preparation and investigation before choosing the best model for you. Even the most experienced investors are careful and balance between high prices of the currency and expected growth in years to come. Choosing the best currency should rely on numbers and facts but also on intuition and the predictions of the experts.

In this article, we will research how the Mononoke Inu Coin stands in the market currently as well as the advantages of investing in that currency. You will learn that it does not promise high and long interest of potential buyers, so you should have other more stable and promising options in mind. Considering the predicted prices, we have taken in mind a new promising coin, Tamadoge, as a currency that avoids all problems that Mononoke Inu has, promising more stable growth of the investment.

Mononoke Inu is made on the idea of true community focus. Inspired by the adventure picture, the team of developers has made crypto based on the anime that they loved from childhood. Thanks to the advantages that this currency offers, the community is supposed to become stronger, embodying the essence of the crypto space. By becoming a member of the community, you should take advantage of one of the innovative playing models. The coin has attracted only true anime lovers, though, leaving the currency out of the main flow and wide public interests.

Approximately 1% of players will get special rewards, and you can earn money by holding the tokens passively. However, developers do not recommend it since 9% of earnings go to development and improvement.

Let’s look at the price prediction for Mononoke Inu Coins for the next few years.

Currently, 5% of the max supply is burned, and they are planning to burn 5% of 1% of redistribution tax. The roadmap shows plans to grow from the 40 000 holders and 500M+ Market Cap reached to 5B+ Market Cap and 150000 holders in the final stage.

Although the predictions are slightly positive when it comes to the Mononoke Inu Coin, it is hard to predict stability and safety for the years to come. More likely, it will have slow and unstable growth, so the currency is not quite safe for investments.

The model of playing with a game visible to only small groups of people says that the number of interested buyers will not grow, which affects the final price. True investors are always better to rely on tokens that have good prices during a presale, with a high number of interested buyers. It is why it is good to consider Tamadoge as a coin that has all these features, seeming like a more attractive model for investors.

Tamadoge has raised over a million dollars in just 14 days since its pre-sale! Very promising for a memecoin. If you want to invest in this new cryptocurrency that has the potential to multiply your money, it is not too late. Please read the instructions below to learn how to do so.

Tamadoge brings a completely new and exciting model of playing and earning money at the same time. The main idea is to raise a pet, give him food and water, and then push it to the game to get various rewards. The meme coin called TAMA could be used for unlocking all kinds of interesting features of the game.

After you feed and grow your pet, you can invest in it more coins. There will be special stores where players will be able to buy clothes, toys, and accessories for their pets. You can also buy your pet in those stores. Each pet has a 3D animated NFT existence, so you can increase its value on the market by personalizing it. Players that accept this model seriously and invest creatively in their pets could move up the leaderboard, and the best player will get the most generous reward.

Tamadoge is a new meme coin with utility, represented in the market as a brand new, fresh ecosystem that brings new energy and point of view. You can start minting, feeding, and caring for Tamadoge pets, create your pet’s appearance and earn in each of those steps. It is next to Doge and Shiba Inu, representing a game and metaverse at the same time. As the beta sale ended with a $2 m raise, the price jumped from the beta sale of $100 for 10,000 TAMA. In other words, 1 TAMA is worth $0.01, and for USD (Tether stablecoin), you can get 100 TAMA.

Tamadoge is a Play-to-Earn model of a fun game to play that will appeal to non-crypto people, as well as to casual gamers. You should consider it as a deflationary token, unlike Axie and other P2E models, so the price is supportive. It would connect an innovative use of NFTs with Tamadoge pets and the Tamaverse. With the 100 growth opportunities, the model leverages the brand recognition of Doge.

Tamadoge is KYC’d by Coinsniper, so it is an anti-rug pull and safe for investing. The smart contract is audited by Solid Proof, which is an added security for all the investors out there who are not quite sure whether to jump in and take this chance.

Tamadoge has a growing community, with 15.3 followers on Twitter and 12k on Telegram, and those numbers are growing at the time of writing.

Another proof that Tamadoge is a serious and stablecoin to invest in is the high quality of the site and place where you can purchase tokens and other pieces included. Buying is very simple, by using Metamask or Trust Wallet, without private or prior sale to buy. If you are a beginner in the world of crypto coins, you should follow a simple guide to your first owned tokens.

STEP 1

To begin, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser or use one of the wallets supported by Wallet Connect (we recommend Trust Wallet).

Purchasing on a desktop browser will give you a smoother purchasing experience. For this, we recommend Metamask.

If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser (just copy https://buy.tamadoge.io into the Trust Wallet Browser).

STEP 2

Once you have your preferred wallet provider ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps, you will need to select “Wallet Connect.”

You will then have three options by ETH With Card. This option will allow you to purchase ETH that will be sent to your wallet by our partner, Transat.

You will then be able to use this ETH to purchase TAMA. Click “Buy Eth With Card” to begin and follow the on screen steps. We recommend purchasing a minimum of $15 worth of ETH to cover the minimum TAMA purchase.Buy TAMA With ETH.

Once you have sufficient ETH in your wallet (if you do not have ETH or USDT, please select option 1 to purchase ETH first), you can now swap your ETH for TAMA. Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum) and then click “Convert Eth”.

Your wallet provider will ask you to confirm the transaction and will also show you the cost of gas.Buy TAMA with USDT. Please ensure you have at least $15 of USDT in your wallet before commencing the transaction.

Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum). Click “Convert USDT”. You will then be asked to approve the purchase TWICE. The first approval is for the USDT contract and the second is for the transaction amount. Please ensure you go through both approval steps in order to complete the transaction.

STEP 3

Once the presale has concluded, you will be able to claim your TAMA tokens. We will release details closer to the time, however you will need to visit the main site https://tamadoge.io and click on the gold “Claim” button.

Tamadoge Contract

Use the contact information below to add the TAMA token to your wallet.

Address: 0x12b6893cE26Ea6341919FE289212ef77e51688c8

Decimals: 18

Token symbol: TAMA

Presale had raised $4.85 million as of 17 August, and currently, it is more than 200 million tokens. On that day, the presale was on the fourth tranche in which $1 was worth 57.14 TAMA. The next fifth tranche of 100 m TAMA price rises to 50 TAMA for a dollar. It is expected that the presale ends during Q4 2022. The beta sale started on 25th July 2022 and ended on 11 August, although the scheduled end date was 2 September.

It is expected that 100 million tokens will be sold until the TAMA price reaches $0.03. A total of 1 billion TAMA is available for purchase in presale, amounting to 50% of the total supply. Buyers would not pay any fees for TAMA transactions, and there is no vesting period for buyers. However, there are no recommended minimum or maximum investments; developers advise purchasing at least $150 worth of ETH or USDT.

The current price of Mononoke Inu is $0.000000000001951 with a 24-hour trading volume of $48.133. In the last 24 hours, the value of Mononoke Inu dropped by 4,89%, and even 30,88% in the past seven days. Long-term predictions are not optimistic, while professionals recommend investing a small amount in this coin while it becomes stable and secure.

Investing in these models is always questionable, mostly because of small expectations from the market. Developers expect high support from a social network, where this coin has not grown yet, though. Looking at the long term, the number of users will not grow significantly since the model includes only anime players and lovers. Long-term investments are much safer than investing in currencies that presume to include a high number of players, even those that are not interested in playing the game in the first place. Connecting a fun game as Tamadoge has an interesting, rewarding system and a high number of new players promise could have high growth in price.

Mononoke Inu is a currency made for a particular group of people. Playing is not simple and presumes to have time for it, only when you feel in a mood to play. For long-term investing, though, you should consider currencies like Tamadoge, which has much more attractive features, supporting the players to play the game daily. Starting from the attractiveness of the game, with the great optional additions and creatively improving the game parts, players could enjoy creating their own models, cuddling, feeding, and growing the pet, and investing in making the pet more attractive and interesting. It connects users to the currency, and additions increase the price in the long term.

As the opposite of the Mononoke Inu, which is not quite visible on social network even though the coin was released a long time ago, planned projects that developers have started about Tamadoge promises high interest among players and potential buyers. They have already started a high campaign on social networks and informed the players about the options and models expected in the future.

Choosing the currency that you will invest money in the long term could be a significantly difficult job. For those that have decided to give trust to Mononoke Inu, it could be even more stressful. The value does not become bigger, at least not as we expected, and this model of gaming does not promise high interest among buyers and investors. It seems that only true anime lovers could be attracted to this currency, which decreases the number of possible investors and the coin price. The resolution could be turning to the more coins that are already more popular, like Tamadoge, with a challenging and attractive game that will intrigue a wide range of various players. As the token has great interest even during the presale, you should take advantage of this period to invest money in a currency that promises high popularity.

