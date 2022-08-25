Apple-Apps-Top-10 – WTOP

Ads

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 11:49 AM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Incredibox, So Far So Good

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. Survivor!.io, HABBY

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

4. Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’22, Roto Sports, Inc.

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Survivor!.io, HABBY

2. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Makeup Kit – Color Mixing, Crazy Labs

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Notability, Ginger Labs

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Car Stunt Master, Zego Studio

