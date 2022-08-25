How to set up Windows 11 without a Microsoft account – Tech Advisor

Ads

Microsoft introduced a lot of changes with Windows 11, but plenty of the core functionality remained the same. That includes the requirement for a Microsoft account to set up any device running the Home version, although that’ll soon also apply to Windows 11 Pro.

For many people, signing in or creating a Microsoft account will make a lot of sense. It acts as a hub for all Microsoft’s popular Windows software, from Microsoft 365 and Office apps to OneDrive and Outlook.

But what if you don’t use any of these? Getting a Microsoft account just for Windows 11 feels unnecessary, but there is a workaround. Whether you’re doing a clean install or setting up a new device for the first time, here are two ways to still use a local account.

If something has gone wrong with Windows 11 or you need a fresh start, reinstalling it may be your only option. This is also the method if your device is eligible for a free upgrade from Windows 10, but it hasn’t been delivered yet.

However, it’s important to note that this will delete everything on your computer. Make sure you back up anything you’ll need before proceeding.

Now, following the process as normal should mean you can set up Windows 11 using a local account. Learn more in our separate guide on how to install Windows 11 from a USB.

If you’ve just completed the steps above and are still being prompted to use a Microsoft account, here’s what to try. These methods also apply if you’ve just bought a new Windows 11 device.

Now, Windows 11 will be set up using a local account rather than a Microsoft one. If you just want to try out Windows 11 using a local account, just head to Settings > Accounts > Other users and click ‘Add other user’, then ‘I don’t have this person’s sign-in information’. This method is officially supported by Microsoft, so no workarounds are required.

