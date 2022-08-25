Baptiste: “We're Over The Moon” – Watford FC – Watford FC

Ads

Bianca Baptiste ensured her Watford debut would be one to remember in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Gillingham, with the mazy forward scoring a vital goal on the stroke of half-time to bring the sides level at 2-2.

Goals from Helen Ward and Andria Georgiou, alongside Baptiste’s strike, ensured victory in the first game at Grosvenor Vale, Watford Women’s new home for the 2022/23 campaign.

Baptiste, prolific in previous National League Southern Division seasons with former sides Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, was pleased to open her account with the Golden Girls.

“We’re over the moon,” she smiled. “It’s been absolutely amazing to play on this pitch in front of the fans. It’s been incredible.

“I’m very happy with my goal and especially with the team around me, they know exactly how I play and it proved today with the second goal.”

One of five summer signings to start the game and eight to play a part in the victory, the Hornets’ new number eight could tell the team’s hard work in pre-season was paying off. The aim is to build on their first positive result, with sights set on a trip to Bridgwater United this Sunday (August 28, 2pm KO).

“It’s a credit to the girls, and those who came on and did a job,” Baptiste added. “You couldn’t tell the difference from those who came off. We work hard together and bring the best out of each other.

“Bridgwater’s going to be a tough game, they’re a good side. As long as we work together the way we did today I’m sure we’ll come out with a result.”

Georgiou echoed her fellow goalscorer’s sentiments post-match, seeing a cohesive unit under Head Coach Damon Lathrope. The midfielder highlighted Watford’s resilience to bounce back from going behind in the first half as a sign of their quality.

“We know this league’s not easy, and we know coming down [from the Championship] teams are going to want to beat us,” said Georgiou. “We’re aiming for promotion and often we’re going to go into half-time down, so I’m pleased the team came through and got the win.

“We’re going to have many chances this season and it’s important to make sure we finish them. Hopefully as the season goes on we finish them more, but we’re pleased to come away with the three points.”

