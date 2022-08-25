Nothing Phone (1) customers are facing several issues: Here is everything we know – Republic World

Ads

It has been quite a while since the Nothing Phone (1) came out. The smartphone offers all-around specifications at a slightly premium price, which it justifies with its unique appearance. While the company was able to generate a great deal of hype around the Phone (1), early customers are facing problems with the product, including delivery delays, unaligned components, and so on.

A few days after the first sale went live, users started to face the dead pixel issue. Apparently, some Phone (1) units have been shipped with defective hardware, or were damaged during the transit; their display contains dead pixels that do not respond to the on-screen content. Affected users have shared the images of the issue on Twitter and one can have a look at them here. To be clear, this is a hardware issue and users should be entitled to get their unit replaced.

Just half an hour of the product and I can see dead pixel on the screen @nothing . Disappointing!!#NothingPhone1 @getpeid pic.twitter.com/A3KJeFfwMS

One of the key highlights of the Nothing Phone (1) is its transparent back panel with LED lights. While such a design is unique, it comes with its own disadvantages. Apparently, some customers have shared images of their Phone (1)’s back panel and it seems to have tiny dust particles inside the upper layer of glass. The issue has left customers wondering whether the phone shipped in such a condition or if there are some openings through which dust can enter the space between the glass and the components. Further, some users are also complaining about the misalignment of an internal component in the back panel.

I bought this Nothing Phone 1 from Flipkart and delivered it today. It has so many alignment issues. Like the ribbon cable on the back is misplaced ( the cable which have the nothing branding), flashlight is misplaced. @nothingsupport @nothing @getpeid @Flipkart @geekyranjit pic.twitter.com/k9bEYGyUFw

Some customers are also posting about the green tint issue on the Nothing Phone (1) screen. Keeping the smartphone in a dark environment and lowering the brightness results into generating a green tint on the display. Looking at some pictures on Twitter, the issue is not occurring at a specific part of the display. Although, the company has acknowledged the green tint issue and said that an upcoming software update will fix it.

Iam facing green tint issue in my nothing phone (1). I want to replacement this phone. I contacted @nothing several times but no response. What is the solution…? @Flipkart @nothing @nothingsupport @getpeid #phone1 #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/Inkh7A67uS

As the product has come up for sale multiple times, customers have tried to order the product but the deliveries are delayed. Manu Sharma, Nothing India head posted a tweet yesterday, saying that the delay is due to the ramp-up of production. It is important to mention here that some users are facing difficulties in getting defective units manufactured.

While a significant number of customers are complaining about the Nothing Phone (1), it seems like the manufacturing defects are limited to a specific lot. During the first sale, we were able to purchase a Nothing Phone (1) in black colour and so far, it has been working fine. Although, the issues we have noticed are related to the fingerprint scanner’s consistency and unnecessary flicker in the camera, which can go away with a software update.

