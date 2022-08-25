NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24 – NFL.com

Ads

NFL.com

Trey Flowers has played the waiting game long enough to reach Week 3 of the preseason without a team. He’ll at least audition for one this week.

Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.

Flowers, a product of the Patriot Way, would have been a very logical fit under the Dolphins’ previous regime headed by Brian Flores, but Flowers spent his last two seasons playing under another former Patriots coach, Matt Patricia, in Detroit. The Lions eventually fired Patricia in late November, and released Flowers this offseason after he played in just 14 games combined over the last two seasons.

Flowers began his career in New England, where he ascended from fourth-round pick to quality starter, averaging seven sacks per season from 2016 to 2018. His production earned him a three-year, $56 million deal with the Lions in 2019, but he struggled to stay healthy enough to earn it.

Miami has addressed its defensive edge this offseason, re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah and adding veteran Melvin Ingram. It appears the Dolphins are exploring additional options in preparation for the regular season. We’ll wait to see whether they believe Flowers is a fit.

PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES:

TENNESSEE RECEIVES:

Back to top

Back to top

Back to top

Back to top

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

NFLPA president and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after nine NFL seasons.

The Dolphins and Eagles canceled Thursday’s joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday’s practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won’t be back on the field until December, if at all this season.

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers this season.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston told reporters Wednesday that he’s feeling “better every day” in his recovery from both his torn ACL from last season and the foot sprain he suffered earlier this month, and professed his desire to play in Friday’s preseason finale versus the Chargers.

James Robinson said he wouldn’t rush back from his Achilles injury. However, it now appears the Jacksonville Jaguars running back is on pace to return for the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

The New York Giants received some bad news on the injury front, losing WR Collin Johnson for the season, but also got some good news in the form of Sterling Shepard’s return to the practice field and the claiming of Jaylon Moore off waivers.

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent an ankle procedure this week, but head coach Brandon Staley downplayed an serious issue with his high-priced free agent.

Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which will be shared with the Los Angeles Rams.

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks’ starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

You won’t want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

© 2022 NFL Enterprises LLC. NFL and the NFL shield design are registered trademarks of the National Football League.The team names, logos and uniform designs are registered trademarks of the teams indicated. All other NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. NFL footage © NFL Productions LLC.

source