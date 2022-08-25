Samsung Releases New One UI Watch 4.5 Beta For Galaxy Watch 4 – Android Headlines

Ads
Android News / Samsung Releases New One UI Watch 4.5 Beta For Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung is rolling out yet another One UI Watch 4.5 beta update to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. This is the sixth beta release since the company started testing the new software for its smartwatches in early June. The stable update will arrive by the end of September.
The latest One UI Watch 4.5 beta update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bears the firmware version ZHV2. According to a changelog shared by Redditor Enjinr, the new build fixes several bugs that were present in the previous beta builds. Firstly, Samsung has fixed an issue where the text disappeared from the screen when automatic text suggestions are turned on. The reset issue that occurred in the Watch Only mode during exercise has also been fixed.
The Galaxy Watch 4 running the beta software also had a bug in power-saving mode. The device automatically exited power saving mode when it is put on charge and the battery level exceeds 15%. With the latest update, the watch will remain in power-saving mode as long as you don’t disable it manually.
For users with an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the latest One UI Watch 4.5 beta release fixes the issue of the device failing to receive disaster-related messages over 255 bytes in size. The issue with 911 calls not connecting when a T-Mobile user is roaming on ATT’s network has also been fixed. Samsung has also updated the Flashlight app.
Overall, the changelog for the latest One UI Watch 4.5 beta update is shorter than the previous builds, hinting at a nearing stable release. So stay tuned.
Following four beta releases, Samsung last month announced the timeline for the stable One UI Watch 4.5 update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series, saying it will bring a “more complete watch experience”. The company didn’t share a precise date but said the rollout will begin in the third quarter of this year. So it should come before the end of September. We will let you know when it arrives.
Note that the newly-launched Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro already run One UI Watch 4.5. Samsung recently seeded the new watch faces that debuted on the latest models to the Galaxy Watch 4 duo with an update for the Galaxy Watch 4 Manager app. The update also introduced a new UI to the latter. The wait is now for the full One UI Watch 4.5 experience on the 2021 Samsung smartwatches.
